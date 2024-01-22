Genesis Electrified GV70 long-term test: all-season tyres reinvent our luxurious EV

Verdict I’m looking forward to exploring the benefits of these all-season tyres over the next few months. With negligible trade-off in performance, ride or refinement, it already seems a no-brainer. Full verdict to come! Mileage: 3,390 (replacement car)

3,390 (replacement car) Efficiency: 2.8 miles/kWh It's the same story every year. We get a short spell of cold weather and the British public panics. Meteorologists give us plenty of warning, yet society still grinds to a halt at the slightest sign of snow. But I decided 2024 would be different. So before the sub-zero temperatures set in, I booked the Genesis Electrified GV70 into my local HiQ centre to get its existing Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres swapped for a set of Goodyear Vector 4Seasons. These tyres are widely considered the very best of their type, triumphing in our all-season tyre test in 2023. At around £170 each (235/55 R19), they’re not cheap, though that’s roughly on par with big-brand alternatives from Continental and Pirelli. Our products editor, Kim, is a huge advocate of cross-climate tyres and immediately confirmed I’d made a sensible choice. He runs similar on his own cars and told me: “They give great confidence in winter.” Particularly with him living at the top of a hill.

New Genesis GV70 2021 review I’ll be running this car into the spring and early summer, so I chose an all-season design rather than full-on winter tyres – allowing me to assess the pros and cons in all conditions. And that’s the big appeal here; whereas standard tyres are compromised in extreme weather, the Vector 4Seasons should keep my family safe whatever the next few months have in store. Keen to learn more, I spoke to Goodyear about its all-season offering. Andy Marfleet, Goodyear UK and Ireland’s marketing director, claimed the Vector 4Seasons provide “year-round grip and stability ideal for most drivers, particularly when the temperature drops below seven degrees.” And given that I’ve already had to de-ice the car – from the comfort of my home, using the Genesis smartphone app, of course – on numerous occasions, I don’t think my appointment at HiQ in Ashford, Middlesex, could’ve come at a better time. 32 Our fitter on the day was Liam, who was immediately taken by the GV70’s Capri Blue paint, though he agreed the white Nappa leather probably wouldn’t suit his line of work. Incidentally, he’s a big fan of all-season tyres; all nine of his company’s vans run this kind of uprated rubber.

With the car’s locking wheel nut located alongside the tyre repair kit in a bag under the frunk, Liam had the Genesis raised on the ramp and all four rims off in no time. The Goodyears apparently use a specially engineered compound (to help at lower temperatures), but placing the two tyres side by side gave us a good opportunity to assess the different tread patterns. Indeed, it doesn’t take a scientist to see how the Vector 4Seasons should be superior not only in the cold, but also in the wet; the grooves are expertly designed to disperse water, which should give confidence in heavy rain. After fitting the new tyres to the wheels, Liam balanced each one and got them back on the car, mirroring the pressures we’d run previously. Driving off, your senses are understandably heightened, worrying you’ve upset up the car’s handling, or that the new tyres might have an adverse effect on energy consumption – something I’m hyper-aware of in a heavy electric SUV. But as it stands, I’m really impressed. I’ve done couple of hundred miles now, over a variety of urban, motorway and rural roads, and the perceived difference is negligible. There’s perhaps slightly more patter over rippled surfaces, but if you’d not driven the exceptionally refined Genesis before, you’d never pick up on it. There’s little to no noticeable trade-off when driving quickly, either, although admittedly that’s probably helped by the temperature currently hovering around seven or eight degrees.

Otherwise, the Genesis continues to fit into daily life. What I feared was a fault has been traced back to an earthing problem in my dad’s home charger, and I’ve experienced no problems since. The GV70’s range currently stands at around 215-220 miles – some way off the quoted 283-mile maximum, but still sufficient for my needs. Genesis Electrified GV70 Sport: first report 32 A charging problem with our Genesis Electrified GV70 allows us to experience the brand’s superb customer service Mileage: 5,055

5,055 Efficiency: 2.9 miles/kWh The Genesis GV70 in the main picture has a different number plate to the one that first arrived on our fleet late last year. The colour, interior trim and spec are identical, but the car itself is new. I’d enjoyed the company of OE23 YWW for almost a month, and had covered nearly 700 miles running festive errands around town, with the occasional trip out of London for work. I’d also driven the car, fully loaded with the family in tow, to visit my parents for Christmas – all without issue. When we arrived, my dad kindly moved his BMW i3 out of the way and I plugged the GV70 into his home wallbox. I didn’t think anything of it, and being relatively late at night, left it charging and headed for bed.

Except when I woke up, the Genesis Connected Services (GCS) app was showing a range of just 34 miles – pretty much exactly how I’d left it eight hours earlier. Assuming the app simply wasn’t communicating with the car, I shoved on some shoes and went to investigate. Yet before I’d even hit the unlock button, I could tell something was wrong: the wallbox was flashing red. Giving the car and the charger the benefit of the doubt, I disconnected the cable and plugged it back in. The light went green, so I went inside. I checked back 15 minutes later, and guess what? The charge had failed again. 32 I repeated the process a number of times, but nothing seemed to work for more than a few minutes. I called Genesis Roadside Assistance, and within an hour a friendly AA patrolman called Jay had his diagnostics computer wired into the car’s OBD port. He could see the faults, but resetting them made no difference; the car still refused to take a charge for any length of time. Tricking the car into thinking it was a Hyundai Ioniq 6 (the Genesis uses much of the same hardware – including its 800-volt electric architecture) allowed Jay to fool the car for longer, but the error returned.

So in the absence of a solution, we were forced to have the car recovered for further investigation. Genesis Assistance had been brilliant throughout; its efficiency in getting the car collected – just three days before Christmas – was admirable. I can’t even begin to imagine receiving the same level of service from one of the big German brands. I’m still waiting for a diagnostic report from the dealer, but having heard my sister had a similar issue using the same wallbox with her Ford EV only last week, I think we’ve found the source of the problem. Strangely, my dad’s had no issues with his i3. But I’m a glass half-full kind of guy. So while YWW was away, I used this as an opportunity to utilise the (free) service

of a Genesis Personal Assistant. These individuals can help you spec your chosen model, arrange test drives or even book your car in for a service after taking delivery. What these guys don’t know about the Korean luxury brand isn’t worth knowing. 32 Step forward Matt Brook, the GV70 (or any Genesis for that matter) guru. While my car was away, he took time out of his schedule to deliver a replacement to my home and give a bespoke rundown of some of the mid-size SUV’s most important kit.

Having already lived with the car for almost a month, I was confident connecting my phone, adjusting most of the settings, and finding chargepoints on the move. Matt openly admits he’ll tailor his lessons depending on the customer; he’s happy to skip the basics on this occasion and focus on features I may not have yet noticed. “The little magnifying glass [on the infotainment screen] is your best friend,” Matt tells us. “You can use it to find just about anything.” As such, he types ‘head’ into the search bar, and opens up a load of settings related to the crystal-clear head-up display. From here, I can select which information I do or don’t want to see, or choose to switch the system off completely. He’s also keen to show me the fingerprint-recognition tech – an extra fitted to my car. It’s a nifty feature that allows multiple users to store their settings, whether that’s for the seats and steering wheel, menu layouts or media settings; you just scan your finger when you get in and the car does the rest. If you share your GV70 with a family member, that could be £80 well spent. The more we delve into things, the more I’m impressed with the GV70’s functionality. “You can even control the car from the key,” he reminds us, hopping out and pointing to some of the buttons on the fob. “Imagine you were parked between a Range Rover and a pick-up – you can use the key to reverse out of the space, without setting foot inside.” It’s not something you’d use every day, but it’s clever kit that – along with the superbly crafted cabin, excellent refinement and searing straight-line speed – goes some way to justifying the Electrified GV70’s rather lofty £65,105 starting price. I’m hoping my time with GV70 OHM (yes, that’s a private reg) is short lived, and that I can get back into ‘my’ car as soon as possible. At that point, I’ll be able to better assess the pros and cons of this version’s spec sheet, and decide for sure if this is a better premium EV than a Mercedes EQC. Model: Genesis Electrified GV70 Sport On fleet since: December 2023 Price new: £65,105 Engine: 2x e-motor/77.4kWh battery, 483bhp CO2/tax: 0g/km/£0 Options: Capri Blue paint (£750), Innovation Pack (£3,560), Comfort Seat Pack (£1,630), Lexicon Audio System (£990), Nappa Leather Seats Pack (£2,350), Vehicle-to-Load Pack (£880), Sunroof Pack (£1,460), Convenience Pack and Second Row Comfort Seat Pack (£1,780), Fingerprint Reader Authentication (£80) Insurance*: Group: 50/Quote: £2,511 Mileage: 3,390 (replacement car) Efficiency: 2.8 miles/kWh Any problems? None so far *Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.