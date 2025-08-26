Watch out Ford! New Hyundai concept car provides glimpse of Puma Gen-E rival
Hyundai’s “forward-thinking vision” will be revealed at the upcoming 2025 Munich Motor Show
Hyundai will unveil a new “forward-thinking” concept car at next month’s Munich Motor Show that we strongly suspect will preview the brand’s response to the Renault 4 and Ford Puma Gen-E.
Hyundai is playing its cards close to the vest for now. So far, the firm has shared just three teaser images that offer us brief glimpses of the as-yet-unnamed concept. We can see it will feature a rather sharp nose with super-slim headlights, similar to the facelifted Ioniq 6 saloon. The grille appears to be covered in hundreds of pixel LED lights, which have been a signature styling element of the brand’s electric cars since the Ioniq 5 launched in 2021.
At the back, the new concept has a sloped roofline, pronounced wheelarches and a large ducktail spoiler. Based on these teaser images, the concept’s silhouette might not be too dissimilar to the Genesis GV60 coupe-SUV, at least when compared to the futuristic but still very boxy Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Hyundai used the caption “steel can evolve into something unexpected” when sharing the images on social media. It’s a subtle reference to the new 'Art of Steel' design language that so far Hyundai has only used for last year's Initium concept and the new, hydrogen-powered Nexo.
New Hyundai Ioniq 2 coming in 2026
Hyundai’s concept cars are often very close to the eventual production version. This was the case with the Hyundai 45 that became the Ioniq 5, and very little changes were made when turning the Hyundai Seven concept into the road-going Ioniq 9.
As we said, this new concept will preview an electric crossover that’s due to arrive next year, and we expect it to be called the Hyundai Ioniq 2. It will bridge the gap in the brand’s EV line-up between the Inster city car and the award-winning Kona Electric small SUV, plus it’ll be the sister car to the Kia EV2, also due to land in 2026.
The Ioniq 2, or whatever it’s officially called, will be based on Hyundai's E-GMP platform that’s used by several models, including the Kia EV3. It’s likely to have around 300 miles of range, trumping its rivals from Renault and Ford. Hopefully we’ll find out more technical details when the concept is unveiled next month.
