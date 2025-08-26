Watch out Ford! New Hyundai concept car provides glimpse of Puma Gen-E rival

Hyundai will unveil a new “forward-thinking” concept car at next month’s Munich Motor Show that we strongly suspect will preview the brand’s response to the Renault 4 and Ford Puma Gen-E.

Hyundai is playing its cards close to the vest for now. So far, the firm has shared just three teaser images that offer us brief glimpses of the as-yet-unnamed concept. We can see it will feature a rather sharp nose with super-slim headlights, similar to the facelifted Ioniq 6 saloon. The grille appears to be covered in hundreds of pixel LED lights, which have been a signature styling element of the brand’s electric cars since the Ioniq 5 launched in 2021.

At the back, the new concept has a sloped roofline, pronounced wheelarches and a large ducktail spoiler. Based on these teaser images, the concept’s silhouette might not be too dissimilar to the Genesis GV60 coupe-SUV, at least when compared to the futuristic but still very boxy Hyundai Ioniq 5.