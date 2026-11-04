Our opinion on the Hyundai Ioniq 3

So, you want to go electric? But you want a spacious supermini hatchback rather than a small SUV? Well, the small electric car market has exploded over the last couple of years, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 is the latest entrant, and with its striking styling, it could be the pick of the bunch. The Ioniq 3 is generally well equipped (although the entry-level Advance lacks some kit), as well as affordable to buy and good to drive. With its decent range and efficiency, this Hyundai should be cheap to run, too. We were hoping for keener performance, but maybe that’s the job of a faster version in the future?

About the Hyundai Ioniq 3

With the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9, Hyundai has proved it can make excellent electric cars. Now it’s turning its attention to an Ioniq-sized gap in the supermini sector, demonstrating its proven EV knowledge with the Ioniq 3.

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Just launched in the UK, the newcomer offers supermini customers a decent range (especially with the bigger battery) and distinctive looks, with a spacious interior and a focus on driver satisfaction with a tidy driving experience.

Performance & driving experience Ioniq 3 is a willing performer, although oddly the smaller 42kWh version is the quickest - but rivals feel faster still

Pros Torquier than figures suggest

Precise steering

Well-judged ride Cons Rivals feel quicker off the mark

Some body roll

The Ioniq 3 shares the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with its sister car, the Kia EV2. However, where the Kia can feel floaty on the move, the Hyundai is comfortable and controlled. Combine that with the precise steering and the Ioniq 3 is an enjoyable drive. In fact, with more power it could be an excellent electric hot hatch, but a high-performance ’N’ version is not confirmed.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Hyundai Ioniq 3 42kWh Advance 144bhp 8.7sec 106mph Hyundai Ioniq 3 61kWh N Line Evo 133bhp 9.5sec 106mph Hyundai Ioniq 3 61kWh Premium 133bhp 9.5sec 106mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

Like the Kia EV2, the Ioniq 3 is front-wheel drive, with a single electric motor, and is offered with a choice of 42kWh Standard Range and 61kWh Long Range batteries.