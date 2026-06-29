All change at Jeep with 3 new SUVs for UK buyers but two axed
Jeep has a new Europe-centric product plan that will result in three additional models by 2030
Jeep has confirmed it is developing three new European-designed SUV models that’ll join the Avenger and Compass in the current range. A new supermini-sized SUV, a Jeep Renegade replacement and a tough new family-sized model are all on the way.
The American 4x4 specialist is at the sharp end of the massive growth plan laid down by parent company Stellantis, so each of these new Jeep models has to deliver big sales numbers if the company is to survive in Europe. That’s why each is targeting critical European volume segments, rather than acting halo products.
There is, however, a cost to all this. Plans for Jeep’s American or global product lines to be integrated into European markets have stalled. This includes the Jeep Wagoneer S and Jeep Recon, which have been pulled from the UK product plan before they’ve even reached dealerships.
This is in addition to another major loss for the brand. Jeep’s halo model – the Wrangler – is no longer compatible with European emissions or safety regulations, so has been removed from sale in the UK. Jeep is certain that it can make up for this with its set of far more Euro-friendly models, offering Jeep’s cool Americana image on cars more suited to customers here.
New B-segment model due on advanced STLA-One platform
The most ambitious of these new models is a compact B-segment SUV that’ll arrive in 2028 or 2029 on the new STLA-One architecture. It will share their basis with other cars from the Stellantis conglomerate, and with it will come benefits including a flexible range of powertrains including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-EV, plus the centralised STLA Brain electrical architecture and new-age features like steer-by-wire.
Slightly bigger in size than the Avenger, this new model will rival high-volume cars like VW’s forthcoming ID.Cross, the electric Ford Puma, Nissan Juke EV and Skoda Epiq. However, the Jeep’s trick is that with the option of hybrid models, it’ll also appeal to customers not ready to switch to an EV.
This car will join another supermini-sized model that’ll effectively replace the old Jeep Renegade, and be positioned as a less expensive, more spacious option on its simpler underpinnings.
It will sit right in between the traditional B and C-segments, offering nearly as much interior space as cars from the class above with an aggressive price point. This should still sit neatly below the brand’s existing C-segment model, the Compass, given that car’s generous proportions for the class.
This reborn Renegade should arrive in 2027, and come with boxy, upright styling and space for five inside. The good news is this model will also be offered with a range of powertrain options, including hybrid and all-electric options.
We expect this future Renegade to be a rival for more value-focused rivals, such as the Vauxhall Frontera and the swathes of new Chinese SUVs in this class such as the Jaecoo 7, Omoda 5, BYD Seal U and Geely EX2.
Rugged new family-sized SUV, with help from China
The final piece of Jeep’s plan is the development of a cut-priced Land Rover Defender rival, which will combine Jeep’ famous off-road capability with a set of European-friendly hybrid and electric powertrains. This new model will be a product of a joint-venture between Jeep and Dongfeng, leveraging the Chinese brand's manufacturing and engineering capacities to deliver the production car in a record time.
However, while it might use Dongfeng’s scale, Jeep has remained steadfast in its assurances this will be a Jeep through and through. The design, cabin, electronics and fundamental engineering are all being completed from scratch for this project, with Jeep responsible for the majority of the engineering decisions.
We know it will offer a flexible range of powertrains, just like its smaller siblings, alongside real off-road capability achieved through all-wheel drive and impressive break over and departure angles. Thanks to the tie-up with Dongfeng, this model is expected to be fast tracked, possibly arriving as early as late 2027.
What happened to the Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S?
If you were wondering why Jeep’s new E-segment models still haven’t arrived, don’t worry, so were we. It now appears that Jeep has pivoted away from launching these US-engineered models in Europe despite them already being on sale in their home market.
We have been told this was due to difficult market conditions and European regulations, which will have no doubt had an impact on approving these models for Europe and the UK. But there is also a distinct possibility that these big SUVs have already been out-gunned in terms of range, technology and price by increasingly competent rivals.
The Wagoneer S, for example, was to be a direct competitor to cars like the BMW iX3 or Volvo EX60. However with ‘over 300 miles’ of range, it’s completely outgunned by these more sophisticated European competitors that both headbut 500-mile ceiling in terms of range from a single charge. The Recon, meanwhile, had a more compelling package to offer UK buyers, with real off-road ability and an ethos closer to the now-defunct Wrangler. However, with such small sales volumes forecasted, the numbers clearly just didn’t add up.
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