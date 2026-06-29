All change at Jeep with 3 new SUVs for UK buyers but two axed

Jeep has confirmed it is developing three new European-designed SUV models that’ll join the Avenger and Compass in the current range. A new supermini-sized SUV, a Jeep Renegade replacement and a tough new family-sized model are all on the way.

The American 4x4 specialist is at the sharp end of the massive growth plan laid down by parent company Stellantis, so each of these new Jeep models has to deliver big sales numbers if the company is to survive in Europe. That’s why each is targeting critical European volume segments, rather than acting halo products.

There is, however, a cost to all this. Plans for Jeep’s American or global product lines to be integrated into European markets have stalled. This includes the Jeep Wagoneer S and Jeep Recon, which have been pulled from the UK product plan before they’ve even reached dealerships.

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This is in addition to another major loss for the brand. Jeep’s halo model – the Wrangler – is no longer compatible with European emissions or safety regulations, so has been removed from sale in the UK. Jeep is certain that it can make up for this with its set of far more Euro-friendly models, offering Jeep’s cool Americana image on cars more suited to customers here.

New B-segment model due on advanced STLA-One platform

The most ambitious of these new models is a compact B-segment SUV that’ll arrive in 2028 or 2029 on the new STLA-One architecture. It will share their basis with other cars from the Stellantis conglomerate, and with it will come benefits including a flexible range of powertrains including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-EV, plus the centralised STLA Brain electrical architecture and new-age features like steer-by-wire.