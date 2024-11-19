Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

KGM Actyon 2024 preview: prices and specifications

Korean car maker looks to appeal to a more premium buyer with the new Actyon

By:Alastair Crooks
19 Nov 2024
New KGM Actyon 2024 - front angled3

KG Mobility (also known as KGM) is about to launch its new Actyon SUV here in the UK and it’ll mark a significant milestone for the brand as it seeks to rise from the ashes of SsangYong. 

While SsangYong was typically associated with budget-focused cars, the Actyon is targeting the mid-size premium SUV segment, although pricing is yet to be revealed ahead of an expected on-sale date of early 2025. KGM’s smaller Torres model costs from £31,995, so expect a starting price of around £37,000 for the Actyon.

Given the Actyon uses the same underpinnings as the Torres, it’s no surprise to see the same turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet. There’s no word on an all-electric version of the Actyon, though such a car should be possible, given that the Torres EVX shares the same architecture. 

Key specs
Fuel typePetrol
BodystyleSUV
Powertrain1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol
PriceFrom £37,000 (est)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

ModelPower0-62mphTop speed
KGM Actyon170bhpTBCTBC

The Actyon will use a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 170bhp and 280Nm of torque. It’s larger than the Torres, which accelerates from 0 to 62mph in 9.8 seconds with the same engine, so the Actyon is unlikely to crack the 10-second mark. 

We should expect a choice of front or all-wheel drive with the Actyon, with power going exclusively through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

What is the exterior and interior design like?

The exterior looks similar to the Torres and adopts KGM’s eye-catching new design language with an intricate headlight layout and thin LED rear lights that flow into the nameplate. There’s a thick rear pillar, pronounced wheelarches, 20-inch wheels and an overall stance that you wouldn’t typically associate with SsangYongs of old – especially the awkward-looking, previous Actyon built in the mid-2000s. 

UK specifications are yet to be announced, but in other markets the car comes with twin 12.3-inch screens on the curved display, quilted leather upholstery with a selection of different colours for the suede insert, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. 

Equipment such as a wireless smartphone charger, a crystal gear lever and 32-colour ambient lighting should feature in order for KGM to achieve its aspirations of tackling a more premium market.

New KGM Actyon 2024 - front end3

How practical is the KGM Actyon and how big is the boot space?

Dimensions
Length4,740mm
Width1,920mm
Height1,680mm
Number of seatsFive
Boot space668 litres

The Actyon won’t act as a direct replacement of the current range-topping seven-seat Rexton, given that the Actyon has five seats, but it should be practical enough for most families.

The 668-litre boot capacity is on a par with many rivals (and one litre larger than the upcoming Dacia Bigster’s), and with the rear bench folded almost flat, there’s 1,568 litres of luggage space. 

With dimensions similar to a Nissan X-Trail, the Actyon should be pretty roomy inside – despite having the exact same wheelbase as the smaller Torres.

What will the KGM Actyon’s price be?

Rivals to the Actyon could include anything from the Dacia Bigster to the likes of the Volkswagen Tayron, depending on pricing. It’ll certainly be a step up from the circa-£32,000 Torres, at least. The larger, seven-seat Rexton starts at just under £40,000, so it’s safe to say the Actyon will sit somewhere in between. 

Now check out the best family cars...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

