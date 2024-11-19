KGM Actyon 2024 preview: prices and specifications

KG Mobility (also known as KGM) is about to launch its new Actyon SUV here in the UK and it’ll mark a significant milestone for the brand as it seeks to rise from the ashes of SsangYong.

While SsangYong was typically associated with budget-focused cars, the Actyon is targeting the mid-size premium SUV segment, although pricing is yet to be revealed ahead of an expected on-sale date of early 2025. KGM’s smaller Torres model costs from £31,995, so expect a starting price of around £37,000 for the Actyon.

Given the Actyon uses the same underpinnings as the Torres, it’s no surprise to see the same turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet. There’s no word on an all-electric version of the Actyon, though such a car should be possible, given that the Torres EVX shares the same architecture.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Bodystyle SUV Powertrain 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol Price From £37,000 (est)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed KGM Actyon 170bhp TBC TBC

The Actyon will use a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 170bhp and 280Nm of torque. It’s larger than the Torres, which accelerates from 0 to 62mph in 9.8 seconds with the same engine, so the Actyon is unlikely to crack the 10-second mark.

We should expect a choice of front or all-wheel drive with the Actyon, with power going exclusively through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

What is the exterior and interior design like?

The exterior looks similar to the Torres and adopts KGM’s eye-catching new design language with an intricate headlight layout and thin LED rear lights that flow into the nameplate. There’s a thick rear pillar, pronounced wheelarches, 20-inch wheels and an overall stance that you wouldn’t typically associate with SsangYongs of old – especially the awkward-looking, previous Actyon built in the mid-2000s.