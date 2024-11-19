New KGM Actyon 2025 preview: Vauxhall Grandland rival debuts at Brussels Motor Show
Korean car maker looks to appeal to a more premium buyer with the new Actyon
The new KGM Actyon has made its European debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show, as the brand formerly known as SsangYong prepares to go after the likes of the Vauxhall Grandland and Skoda Kodiaq with its large, rather rakish family SUV.
The Actyon is due to arrive in the UK soon, and while pricing and specifications are still unconfirmed, we know quite a bit about it because it’s based on the KGM Torres – another sizable SUV that the brand launched in 2024, and the first new model introduced after the rebrand from SsangYong to KGM.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Petrol
|Bodystyle
|SUV
|Powertrain
|1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol
|Price
|From £37,000 (est)
What powertrain options and performance can we expect?
Given the Actyon uses the same underpinnings as the Torres, it’s no surprise to see the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet. It develops 170bhp and 280Nm of torque, which is sent to the wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox. We should expect a choice of front or all-wheel drive with the Actyon.
In the Torres, this particular powertrain delivers enough power for 0-62mph in 9.8 seconds, but considering the Actyon is larger, it’s unlikely to crack the 10-second mark. Though if it’s any consolation, the base versions of the Grandland and Kodiaq are no quicker.
There’s no word yet on whether an all-electric version of the Actyon is on the way, however it seems more than likely because there is a Torres EV – called the Torres EVX – and it also shares the same architecture.
What is the exterior and interior design like?
The exterior looks similar to that of the Torres and adopts KGM’s eye-catching new design language with an intricate headlight layout and thin LED rear lights that flow into the nameplate. There’s a thick rear pillar, pronounced wheelarches, 20-inch wheels and a purposeful overall stance of a kind that you wouldn’t typically associate with SsangYongs of old – especially the previous, awkward-looking Actyon built in the mid-2000s.
Meanwhile, the similarly modern-looking interior features twin 12.3-inch screens housed in a single curved panel, a floating centre console with a crystal gear selector, quilted leather upholstery with a selection of different colours for the suede insert, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Other equipment onboard will include a wireless smartphone charger, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 32-colour ambient lighting.
How practical is the KGM Actyon and how big is the boot space?
|
Dimensions
|Length
|4,740mm
|Width
|1,920mm
|Height
|1,680mm
|Number of seats
|Five
|Boot space
|668-1,568 litres
As the Actyon will only have five seats, it won’t offer the same level of versatility as our favourite large SUV, the Skoda Kodiaq, nor will it be able to act as a direct replacement for KGM’s current range-topping SUV: seven-seat Rexton. However, it should still be practical enough for a lot of families.
The 668-litre boot capacity is nearly 120 litres larger than the Vauxhall Grandland’s, almost 50 litres up on the Hyundai Tucson and on par with the eagerly anticipated Dacia Bigster. With the rear bench folded almost flat, the KGM offers 1,568 litres of luggage space.
With dimensions similar to a Nissan X-Trail, and being very nearly as long as the Skoda Kodiaq, the Actyon should be pretty roomy inside – despite having the exact same wheelbase as the smaller Torres.
What will the KGM Actyon’s price be?
While SsangYong was typically associated with budget-focused cars, we suspect KGM has higher ambitions for the Actyon and the price will certainly reflect this. So, with the Torres starting from £31,995, we expect the Actyon will start from around £35,000 – about the same as the latest Vauxhall Grandland that just launched.
