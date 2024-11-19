New KGM Actyon 2025 preview: Vauxhall Grandland rival debuts at Brussels Motor Show

The new KGM Actyon has made its European debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show, as the brand formerly known as SsangYong prepares to go after the likes of the Vauxhall Grandland and Skoda Kodiaq with its large, rather rakish family SUV.

The Actyon is due to arrive in the UK soon, and while pricing and specifications are still unconfirmed, we know quite a bit about it because it’s based on the KGM Torres – another sizable SUV that the brand launched in 2024, and the first new model introduced after the rebrand from SsangYong to KGM.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Bodystyle SUV Powertrain 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol Price From £37,000 (est)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

Given the Actyon uses the same underpinnings as the Torres, it’s no surprise to see the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet. It develops 170bhp and 280Nm of torque, which is sent to the wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox. We should expect a choice of front or all-wheel drive with the Actyon.

In the Torres, this particular powertrain delivers enough power for 0-62mph in 9.8 seconds, but considering the Actyon is larger, it’s unlikely to crack the 10-second mark. Though if it’s any consolation, the base versions of the Grandland and Kodiaq are no quicker.

There’s no word yet on whether an all-electric version of the Actyon is on the way, however it seems more than likely because there is a Torres EV – called the Torres EVX – and it also shares the same architecture.

What is the exterior and interior design like?

The exterior looks similar to that of the Torres and adopts KGM’s eye-catching new design language with an intricate headlight layout and thin LED rear lights that flow into the nameplate. There’s a thick rear pillar, pronounced wheelarches, 20-inch wheels and a purposeful overall stance of a kind that you wouldn’t typically associate with SsangYongs of old – especially the previous, awkward-looking Actyon built in the mid-2000s.