Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Mazda has killed off the electric MX-30, and we can’t say we’re surprised

The MX-30 EV has been axed, but the Japanese brand will have another crack next year when it launches the all-new Mazda 6e saloon

By:Ellis Hyde
23 May 2025
Mazda MX-30 R-EV - main image

The electric Mazda MX-30 has been hamstrung since it was launched, with its paltry 124-mile range, awkward coach doors and cramped rear cabin overshadowing most of its attributes. So it should come as no surprise that after just four years on sale, the brand has quietly axed its first and only electric car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Mazda MX-30 made its world debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, and despite its name suggesting that it was in some way related to the MX-5 roadster, underneath the unorthodox crossover was based on the more conventional, combustion-powered Mazda CX-30.

Mazda’s explanation was that it uses ‘MX’ for the names of cars that do things their own way and “convey new values without being tied to the conventional ideas of the present”. The ‘30’ just indicates its size and position in the brand’s line-up.

One of the more eye-brow raising decisions Mazda made was fitting the MX-30 with a rather small 35.5kWh battery, which would provide about 100 miles of range in the real world. The thinking was that this size of battery would reduce weight for better handling and mean fewer CO2 emissions from the car’s production and across its lifecycle, but still provide a sufficient range.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

When the MX-30 was launched in the UK in early 2021, it rivalled other small electric SUVs like the Kia Soul EV and Peugeot E-2008, but its short range and limited practicality also put it in competition with city cars such as the Honda e and MINI Electric.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the years since, even more competitors have arrived, including the Jeep Avenger, Renault 4 and MINI Aceman, which are simply more usable day-to-day – all three offering up to around 250 miles of range, and proper back doors – but don’t lack personality.

Mazda 6e - front

Mazda’s future with electric cars

Importantly, while the pure-electric MX-30 BEV has been dropped, the plug-in hybrid ‘R-EV’ version is still on sale. It features an even smaller 17.8kWh battery, but also uses a 0.8-litre rotary engine to generate more energy. With a fully charged battery and a full tank of petrol, Mazda says the R-EV can cover more than 400 miles.

Mazda isn’t giving up on electric cars, and next year it will launch its rival to the Tesla Model 3, the Mazda 6e saloon. Plus the Japanese brand is expected to launch a fully electric SUV, likely called the CX-6e, not long after. 

Of course, not having a single electric car in its line-up right now raises questions about how Mazda will comply with the UK Government’s ZEV mandate. The target for 2025 is that at least 28 per cent of manufacturers’ new car sales are of zero-emissions vehicles.

A spokesperson for the company told Auto Express: “Mazda will meet the requirements of the ZEV/VETS legislation through the various flexibilities within the scheme and the introduction of further BEVs.” 

Latest Mazda MX-30 EV deals

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Three-car garage: Used VW Touareg, Mazda MX-30 and Alpine A110 for less than one new Porsche Cayenne
3-car garage for £75,000

Three-car garage: Used VW Touareg, Mazda MX-30 and Alpine A110 for less than one new Porsche Cayenne

There's £75,000 to spend and a three-car garage to fill. We dip into the Auto Express used car classifieds to see what we can assemble...
Features
3 Mar 2025
Used Mazda MX-30 (Mk1, 2020-date) buyer's guide: quirky EV is low on range but big on style
Used Mazda MX-30 - front

Used Mazda MX-30 (Mk1, 2020-date) buyer's guide: quirky EV is low on range but big on style

A full used buyer's guide on the Mazda MX-30 which has been on sale since 2020
Used car tests
30 Dec 2024
Mazda MX-30 review
Mazda MX-30 R-EV - main image

Mazda MX-30 review

Stylish Mazda handles well and has a classy cabin but is compromised elsewhere, whether in electric or range-extending guise
In-depth reviews
8 Nov 2024
Toyota Prius vs Mazda MX-30: a Japanese hybrid car clash
Toyota Prius PHEV and Mazda MX-30 R-EV - front tracking

Toyota Prius vs Mazda MX-30: a Japanese hybrid car clash

The new Toyota Prius is a PHEV, while Mazda’s MX-30 R-EV is a rotary-engined range extender. Which takes charge here?
Car group tests
23 Oct 2024

Most Popular

New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return

The Ford Fiesta could be coming back as an electric car, and here’s everything we know so far
News
20 May 2025
Flawed hybrid car efficiency data to stifle UK EV sales and propagate pollution
Connecting charger to Hyundai Tucson PHEV

Flawed hybrid car efficiency data to stifle UK EV sales and propagate pollution

Half a million extra PHEVs could reach UK roads by 2030 in place of cleaner EVs due to changes surrounding the ZEV Mandate
News
19 May 2025
Labour hints at major luxury car tax U-turn to boost EV sales
Luxury car tax

Labour hints at major luxury car tax U-turn to boost EV sales

Is pressure from retailers and car makers finally cutting through with ministers?
News
22 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content