Advanced new Mercedes CLA to offer hybrid and EV options

The 2025 Mercedes CLA saloon will be so high-tech it will be “safer than an S-Class”, brand boss Ola Källenius has told Auto Express.

He also revealed that the all-new car, previewed as the pure-electric CLA concept last year, will have “world beating four-cylinder engines”. Mercedes is having to hedge its bets and develop both electric and combustion models, as global EV demand is running at half the level the industry originally expected.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The CLA will be the first of four all-new Mercedes ‘entry luxury’ cars based on a new MMA architecture, designed “electric first” but also offering hybridised petrol engines. The other three models will be replacements for the GLA and GLB SUVs, and the CLA Shooting Brake – with Mercedes picking the portfolio according to the biggest global demand. That means the current A-Class hatchback will not be replaced.

It also means combustion engines are essential, to avoid making the MMA-based range irrelevant to a large chunk of the car-buying public. “We will have the choice for consumers of electric vehicle, high-tech combustion and plug-in hybrid,” said the Mercedes chairman.

Mercedes will keep developing its mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol and plug-in hybrid engines, to keep them compliant with tightening European emissions regulations due in the next few years.