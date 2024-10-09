New Mercedes CLA: best look yet ahead of 2025 launch with hybrid and all-electric power

“The next-generation automated driving in the CLA will be the most sophisticated, the best assistant system that we have ever done, by a wide, wide margin,” said the boss. “As quickly as possible that would come back up into the S-Class: even though the one in today’s S-Class is probably the best in the world, the CLA will beat it.” At least until the new S-Class arrives on an updated version of today’s architecture by 2028.

CLA design

The design of the next-generation CLA will take inspiration from the Concept CLA Class, which was revealed in 2023. In a video shared by Mercedes, we get a very good look at the CLA’s sharp headlights with elements designed to mimic the three-pointed star badge, and these appear to flow into a light bar across the car’s nose.

It’s not hard to make out the shape of the wide front grille either, which, of course, has a large three-pointed star sitting pride of place in the centre. From the side, the new CLA looks very familiar, with similar proportions to the out-going model, and the same rakish roofline. The production car’s rear lights look like they’ll closely match those of the Concept CLA Class.

Prices and future models

But all this style and tech will come at a price, with Mercedes mooting a starting figure of just under £50,000 for the electric CLA. For context, the Tesla Model 3 starts from £39,990, while the BMW i4 has a base price of £51,270. Both will be direct rivals to the CLA EV when it goes on sale in 2025.

As we mentioned, the CLA is one of four models that will sit on Mercedes’ new MMA platform. The other three will be replacements for the GLA and GLB SUVs, and the CLA Shooting Brake estate – with Mercedes picking this portfolio to target the biggest global demand. That means the current Mercedes A-Class hatchback will not be replaced.

Auto Express spoke to Källenius at Mercedes’ Immendingen proving ground, where he’d earlier been driving the new CLA, and he told us: “We are preparing for the biggest product offensive in the company’s history, and we kick it off with the first car on the MMA architecture, the CLA.

“I’m ever so slightly biased, but it’s a fantastic car and it’s a new car that ushers in a new era. It’s going to be one new Mercedes vehicle after another from 2025 to 2028,” he said.

