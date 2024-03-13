New MINI Aceman EV leaked online: honey they shrunk the Countryman!

The all-new, all-electric MINI Aceman is scheduled to be unveiled on 24 April at the Beijing Motor Show, however the surprise has been spoiled slightly because the first images of the incoming Volvo EX30 rival have surfaced online.

The pictures were published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) as part of its homologation process that every new car must go through in order to be sold there.

The MINI Aceman’s square-jawed design blends elements from the new MINI Cooper hatchback and MINI Countryman family SUV which it will soon sit in between. This being an EV, there’s a blanked-off octagonal grille panel, just like on its siblings, plus a floating roof created by black A- and C-pillars.

Like the larger MINI Countryman, the Aceman sports a set of rhombus shaped headlights and customisable rear tail-light panels. However, it appears that the Aceman has more pronounced, boxy wheelarches, plus lots of black plastic cladding along its side that gives the car a mildly tough, crossover SUV-type look.

We can see the wheels have been pushed out right to the corners of the car, which should help make most of the Aceman’s compact dimensions of barely over four metres long. In fact, the MIIT filing shows the car has a similar footprint to five-door superminis like the Renault Clio, though the MINI does have a longer wheelbase of over 2.6 metres.