New MINI Aceman ready to inject fun into the electric crossover market

At last, the all-new all-electric MINI Aceman is here to inject a bit more fun into the compact crossover segment. Designed to fill the gap between the three-door MINI Cooper and bigger-than-ever MINI Countryman family SUV, the Aceman faces a sea of rivals, including the Volvo EX30, Jeep Avenger and Renault Megane E-Tech. Plus there’s the Ford Puma Gen-E coming later this year.

This new family of MINIs has been designed around the idea of “charismatic simplicity”, but the Aceman borrows a few styling cues from the larger Countryman specifically. Both cars feature rhombus-shaped headlights, black A- and B-pillars to create a floating-roof effect, and almost completely vertical front ends, with octagonal grille outlines.

The smaller car is not a carbon copy however. The Aceman’s wheelarches are more boxy and pronounced, and this contributes to its more robust look, along with black plastic cladding along the sides and skid plates on the front and rear bumpers.

The interior is centred around a circular 9.4-inch (24cm) ultra-thin OLED touchscreen that’s responsible for everything from media and navigation to climate control and vital information such as your speed. Below it sits a bank of toggle switches, one of which is for the drive modes, or MINI Experience Modes as the brand calls them.