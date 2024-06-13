Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New 2025 Nissan Leaf revealed, and it’s an SUV

The third-generation Nissan Leaf has been transformed into a stylish, high-riding crossover

By:Jordan Katsianis
26 Mar 2025
New Nissan Leaf 2025

The next-generation Nissan Leaf has been revealed ahead of its full launch in the second half of this year. This is the third generation of the brand’s EV, and like its predecessors will be built in the UK. 

Official details are relatively thin on the ground, but Nissan has confirmed that the new car will be based on a smaller version of the CMF-EV platform used by the larger Ariya. This is in contrast to our expectation that the next Leaf would share its platform with the smaller Renault Megane E-Tech – a sign that the two companies are beginning to separate their technical platforms in the wake of a rather messy and long-winded divorce. 

What we don’t know is whether the new Leaf will also offer the same two battery packs as the larger Ariya, but we suspect the 63kWh pack will be offered at a minimum. The long-range 87kWh option could be offered, but this remains to be confirmed. 

What we can see is that the new Leaf will have a much higher ride height than the current model, paired with a sleek body characterised by a sloping roofline in a contrasting black finish. 

New Nissan Leaf - front

This is also the first European-market Nissan to feature the brand’s new design language that joins the headlights both above and below the central badge. There’s also a front lightbar and the badge is also illuminated. 

Nissan will use flush-fitting door handles on the front, with hidden rear door handles high up on the C-pillar to give a coupe-like look. The large wheels are a direct carry-over from the Chill Out concept, albeit an inch or two smaller. 

Inside, we can expect to see Nissan’s new-generation cabin design, sharing lots of elements with the Ariya. This will likely include the dual-screen layout and clever integration of some of the physical controls into various trim and material elements, as with the Ariya’s faux-woodgrain control panel. 

Yet perhaps the most important element of the new Leaf is that this cutting-edge design and platform will continue to be manufactured in Nissan’s Sunderland plant. Nissan’s commitment to UK manufacturing will also take into account its other forthcoming electric models, which should include new all-electric variants of the Juke and Qashqai, both of which have been phenomenal successes in the UK and Europe. 

Nissan Leaf through the generations

Nissan Leaf Mk1

Nissan Leaf
  • Dates: 2011 to 2017

As the world’s first mass-market EV, the original Nissan Leaf was a true pioneer within the modern motoring world and paved the way for today’s diverse range of sensible, electric family cars. The first examples were built in Japan, each powered by a 24kWh battery that delivered a range of just 109 miles. Nissan’s Sunderland plant began producing the Leaf in 2013, and a few years later, a larger 30kWh battery became available that could do 155 miles on a charge. More than half a million Mk1 Leafs were sold by the time the Mk2 was ready to launch.

Nissan Leaf Mk2

Nissan Leaf
  • Dates: 2018 to 2024

Unlike its predecessor, the second-generation Leaf faced competition from the jump. By 2018, Volkswagen, Kia, Renault and other brands had jumped on the bandwagon and launched their own electric cars. In response, big advancements for the Mk2 included an official range of up to 239 miles for the ‘Leaf e+’, plus the introduction of an ‘e-Pedal’ function, otherwise known as one-pedal driving, which was a game-changing feature when driving the car in town.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

