New 2025 Nissan Leaf revealed, and it’s an SUV

The next-generation Nissan Leaf has been revealed ahead of its full launch in the second half of this year. This is the third generation of the brand’s EV, and like its predecessors will be built in the UK.

Official details are relatively thin on the ground, but Nissan has confirmed that the new car will be based on a smaller version of the CMF-EV platform used by the larger Ariya. This is in contrast to our expectation that the next Leaf would share its platform with the smaller Renault Megane E-Tech – a sign that the two companies are beginning to separate their technical platforms in the wake of a rather messy and long-winded divorce.

What we don’t know is whether the new Leaf will also offer the same two battery packs as the larger Ariya, but we suspect the 63kWh pack will be offered at a minimum. The long-range 87kWh option could be offered, but this remains to be confirmed.

What we can see is that the new Leaf will have a much higher ride height than the current model, paired with a sleek body characterised by a sloping roofline in a contrasting black finish.

This is also the first European-market Nissan to feature the brand’s new design language that joins the headlights both above and below the central badge. There’s also a front lightbar and the badge is also illuminated.