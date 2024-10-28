Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

All-new Nissan Leaf to transform into funky high-riding fastback

Spy pictures of Nissan’s new EV confirm it’ll drop the dowdy hatchback body for a more rakish suit

By:Jordan Katsianis
28 Oct 2024
New Nissan Leaf - front tracking 4

The next generation Nissan Leaf is in store for a wholesale reimagination when it arrives in showrooms in 2026, dropping the existing car’s hatchback form for something more eccentric and stylish. Spotted testing with a production-relevant body and even some styling elements beneath its camouflage, Nissan’s new EV could be quite a head-turner. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s because the new Nissan Leaf will find direct inspiration from the Chill-Out Concept from 2021, a high-riding fastback with large wheels, expressive lighting and a far more distinctive silhouette. As with all concepts, the Chill-Out takes many of the new styling elements to an extreme, but new images of Nissan’s prototypes do reveal many will be carried across. 

The overall proportions are more conservative, with smaller wheels and a taller body and driving position. But Nissan will likely carry across the bi-colour bodywork, separating the windows and front and rear screens from the main body with the use of a black or contrasting coloured roof and pillars.

At the front and rear, LED lighting will dominate with blocky, geometric signatures. We’ve already seen other new-age Nissan models feature horizontal lighting bars at the front within a V-shaped black mask, while the rear could see a more three-dimensional set of lighting elements inspired by the Nissan Z sports car available in most overseas markets. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In order to clean up the side profile, Nissan looks to be using flush-fitting door handles on the front, with hidden rear door handles high up on the c-pillar to give that coupe-like look. The wheels are also a direct carry-over from the dramatically proportioned concept, albeit quite a few inches smaller in diameter. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Nissan’s new-generation cabin design is expected to be employed inside, sharing lots of elements with the Ariya. This will likely include the dual-screen layout and clever integration of some of the physical controls into various trim and material elements, as with the Ariya’s faux-woodgrain control panel. 

Yet the new Nissan Leaf’s underpinnings are set to be just as progressive as its design, riding on the AmpR platform co-developed with Renault. As a result, the new Leaf should adopt many of the same battery and e-motor configurations as already seen in various Renault models like the Megane E-Tech. In the Renault’s case, a 217bhp e-motor is front-mounted and connected to a 60kWh battery, a layout we suspect should be carried across in the new Leaf. 

But the most intriguing element of the new Leaf is that this cutting edge design and chassis will continue to be manufactured in Nissan’s Sunderland plant. Nissan’s commitment to UK manufacturing will also take into account its other forthcoming electric models, which should include new all-electric variants of both the Juke and Qashqai, both of which have been phenomenal successes in the UK and Europe. 

What do you think of the new-look Nissan Leaf? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Nissan Leaf: SUV design, 2025 launch date and V2G technology
Nissan Leaf exclusive image

New Nissan Leaf: SUV design, 2025 launch date and V2G technology

The next-generation Nissan Leaf will be the first of three models to be built in Sunderland fitted with V2G tech
News
11 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: top-of-the-range Nissan Leaf EV is very nearly as cheap as chips
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: top-of-the-range Nissan Leaf EV is very nearly as cheap as chips

Nissan’s pure-electric family hatchback for only £136 per month is our Car Deal of the Day for 21 August
News
21 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is a proper family EV for £185 per month
Nissan Leaf - front

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is a proper family EV for £185 per month

Well-built, practical and refined are all great reasons to get a Nissan Leaf - our Deal of the Day from 1 March
News
1 Mar 2024
Best used electric cars 2024
Best used electric cars - header image

Best used electric cars 2024

Looking to join the electric car revolution but have a smaller budget? Here are our best used electric cars to buy
Best cars & vans
24 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”
&quot;Baby Tesla&quot; - design sketch

Tesla Model 2 scrapped as Elon Musk says £25k EV is “pointless”

Priorities have shifted from an entry-level Tesla Model 2 to the autonomous Robotaxi
News
25 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: £176 per month nets a well-equipped Renault Symbioz
Renault Symbioz - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: £176 per month nets a well-equipped Renault Symbioz

The Renault Symbioz has excellent economy and usable infotainment on its side, as well as value with this lease deal
News
24 Oct 2024
BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever

Euro NCAP says it doesn’t recommend the BYD Atto 3’s adaptive cruise control system, given that it “effectively switches off” after periods of driver …
News
25 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content