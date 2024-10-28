All-new Nissan Leaf to transform into funky high-riding fastback

The next generation Nissan Leaf is in store for a wholesale reimagination when it arrives in showrooms in 2026, dropping the existing car’s hatchback form for something more eccentric and stylish. Spotted testing with a production-relevant body and even some styling elements beneath its camouflage, Nissan’s new EV could be quite a head-turner.

That’s because the new Nissan Leaf will find direct inspiration from the Chill-Out Concept from 2021, a high-riding fastback with large wheels, expressive lighting and a far more distinctive silhouette. As with all concepts, the Chill-Out takes many of the new styling elements to an extreme, but new images of Nissan’s prototypes do reveal many will be carried across.

The overall proportions are more conservative, with smaller wheels and a taller body and driving position. But Nissan will likely carry across the bi-colour bodywork, separating the windows and front and rear screens from the main body with the use of a black or contrasting coloured roof and pillars.

At the front and rear, LED lighting will dominate with blocky, geometric signatures. We’ve already seen other new-age Nissan models feature horizontal lighting bars at the front within a V-shaped black mask, while the rear could see a more three-dimensional set of lighting elements inspired by the Nissan Z sports car available in most overseas markets.