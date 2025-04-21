Living in a house almost 100 years old, I am well acquainted with dehumidifiers. But I might need an extension lead to bring mine onto the driveway, because the Renault 5’s illuminated charging display on the bonnet is full of condensation.

This rather lacklustre quality is a bit of an anomaly, because generally I’ve been impressed by the Renault’s fit and finish. I’ve driven other budget Renault Group EVs (the Dacia Spring, for example), and its doors are hollow and the trim feels cheap. Thankfully, the R5 otherwise feels robust.

Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five: fifth report

After a spell of bad weather and even worse efficiency, we take the R5 for some longer drives to see how it fares

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Mileage: 7,596 miles

7,596 miles Efficiency: 2.4 miles/kWh

Driving well over 300 miles for our recent EV range test got me thinking about how easy – or not – it is to take an electric city-car on a cross-country drive. While the models featured in the test had batteries in excess of 100kWh and ranges of more than 400 miles, our Renault 5 has to make do with a battery pack that’s half the size and has a claimed range of ‘just’ 250 miles.

So have I been feeling that range anxiety? As part of a combined New Year’s resolution, my partner Victoria and I have been using the weekends in January as an opportunity to get out into the fresh air – despite the incessant rain and freezing temperatures the UK has been experiencing.