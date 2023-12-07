Renault Kangoo E-Tech long-term test: our small van champ meets its Mercedes twin

Verdict These two vans hide their common components well, and both offer a decent amount of practicality, but it’s surprising that the eCitan has the Kangoo beaten for price and kit. The Renault is still a great choice, though. Mileage: 6,667

6,667 Efficiency: 2.9 miles/kWh “That’s not a Renault Kangoo!” I hear you cry. And you’d be right. No, we haven’t lost our minds, because our rather plain Kangoo is lurking behind the vivid Limonite Yellow eCitan in our main image. Admittedly the Kangoo isn’t quite as invisible as we’re making out, but we have good reason for bringing these two together, because they share the same bodyshell and running gear. We don’t do many van twin tests, so we thought a brief comparison here was worthy of inclusion. Unlike some rivals, Renault and Mercedes have managed to make their vans stand out from each other. For the Kangoo, the look is inspired by Renault’s other vans, while the C-shaped running lights are carried over from its passenger cars. The eCitan has a traditional three-pointed star on the grille and separate small light units on either side, plus a wide grille across the front bumper – not that airflow is needed for the electric motor.

Cold weather means we’re not getting anywhere near those figures, with the Kangoo offering around 130 miles but dipping as low as 100 miles in freezing temperatures, and that’s with an energy-saving heat pump helping to take the

strain off the drive battery. On the road, these two feel identical, so there’s instant torque and snappy responses at low speeds, while both vans are surprisingly quiet and refined when you consider that they’re designed for commercial use ahead of anything else. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car So how about price? Well it might not be a surprise that the Mercedes badge adds a premium, with the eCitan costing £40,664 compared with £37,075 for the Renault, after factoring in the £2,500 Plug-in Van Grant. However, this is for the top-spec trim, which has kit such as a heated windscreen, seats and steering wheel, while the first four services are thrown in. What you can’t get are the Kangoo’s overhead storage shelves or twin passenger seat. Yes the latter is cramped, but it does add some versatility. Renault Kangoo E-Tech: first report 30 We’re trying to make the numbers add up in our new electric van Mileage: 5,923

5,923 Efficiency: 3.2 miles/kWh If you’ve always driven petrol and diesel cars and vans, then you’ve probably got a pretty good gauge on how efficient an engine is. Over 40mpg for a petrol car is decent, more than 60mpg for a diesel is becoming the norm. But what about EVs?

With miles per gallon thrown out of the window, I’ll have to admit that it’s taken me time to learn how to judge whether an EV powertrain delivers good efficiency or not. I think I’m getting the hang of it now, and I’m currently being helped to understand miles per kilowatt hour with the latest arrival on our fleet, a Kangoo E-Tech. The Renault scooped our Van of the Year title at the 2023 New Car Awards, and it was helped to overall victory thanks to the fact this second-generation electric variant has been available from launch. As before, the Kangoo E-Tech features the same running gear as the Zoe electric supermini, so what you’re getting is a tried and tested EV system. There’s a 45kWh battery, which isn’t the biggest on offer in the class, but a WLTP-tested range of 186 miles is 12 miles longer than you’ll get in a Citroen e-Berlingo, for example. However, a revised Berlingo is on the way, and this should improve on those numbers. Of course, this just tells you how far you’ll go with a fully charged battery, and as with the WLTP test for combustion-engined cars, your own results may vary. For electric vehicles, there’s no standardised economy figure just yet, and while the vast majority of manufacturers quote figures in miles per kilowatt-hour (mi/kWh), Renault doesn’t publish such a number for the Kangoo. Its trip computer does display it, though, and at the moment we’re hitting 3.9mi/kWh.

That’s a pretty good return, and is largely helped by the fact the Kangoo currently only does short local trips at speeds below 40mph, which is where EVs are usually shown in their best light. A quick calculation says that this equates to a real-world range of 176 miles, so only 10 miles short of the official figure, which is pretty good. 30 However, the trip computer’s range predictor says a full charge yields around 150 miles. At the moment we’re playing it safe and topping up little and often, rather than letting the battery run down until it’s ‘on fumes’, so to speak. But one day we might try to see which figure is correct. We’ll have to watch how well the Kangoo holds on to that figure over the next six months, because cold weather often has an impact on EV range. However, this latest version gets a heat pump as standard, so where older models could see 10-12 miles trimmed from the total when the cabin heater is turned on, that’s not the case here. As well as this pump, our Kangoo Advance also features air-conditioning, LED lighting for the cargo area, rear parking sensors, an eight-inch touchscreen and an electric handbrake. The latter automatically engages every time you put the van into Park, so there’s no secondary lever or button to engage.

On top of this, our van has been kitted out with some choice extras that make life easier for the driver. One highlight is Rear View Assist. This £600 system is a substitute for a rear-view mirror and it provides a clear view behind, also working well at night, as long as there are street lights. Another neat touch is the double passenger seat, which features a folding backrest that doubles as a table, while adaptive cruise control will help keep our economy figures consistent. As standard, the Kangoo just gets a driver’s airbag, but kit such as lane assist, active emergency braking and blind-spot detection are all added to our van. It’s a shame that this kind of safety equipment, which is becoming standard on passenger cars, is still only on the extras list, but it will make its way across in time. We’ve barely scratched the surface of the van’s ability so far, but it’s comfortable to drive. The instant power of the electric motor means it’s sprightly off the line, although it soon runs out of steam the faster you go, and it’s worrying to see the range figure drop a mile or so each time you accelerate. We’ll be doing plenty more to put its range claims to the test over the coming months. Price: £37,075 (excluding VAT, after £5,000 grant) Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 118bhp, 45kWh battery CO2/tax: 0g/km/£0 Options: Active Emergency Brake (£540), Advanced Lane Assist (£660), Blind Spot Intervention (£420), tyre pressure monitors (£120), wooden flooring and side panels (£600), rear camera (£375), Rear View Assist (£600), leather steering wheel (£60), keyless entry (£150), smartphone dock (£20), adaptive cruise (£400) Insurance Group: 34 Mileage: 6,667 Efficiency: 2.9miles/kWh Any problems? Tempremental infotainment system *Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.