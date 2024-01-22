The demise of SEAT may be greatly exaggerated
SEAT to live on as Volkswagen Group’s entry-level brand, with new small car a possibility
Much has been written about the demise of SEAT as a car-making brand amidst the rise of its Spanish sibling Cupra. Yet although Volkswagen Group bosses have gone on record in the past, describing the future of SEAT as a ‘mobility brand’ rather than a car maker, that could be about to change.
Speaking to Auto Express, Marcus Gossen, brand director for SEAT and Cupra in the UK said: “SEAT has to be accessible; it should be the entry level to the group. We have exciting news coming for SEAT.”
However, Gossen was quick to dismiss the idea that SEAT could be developed into a cut-price rival to Groupe Renault’s successful Dacia brand, but he did confirm that SEAT would still be selling cars as far into the future as 2029.
Volkswagen brand boss Thomas Schafer, who’s also responsible for SEAT/Cupra and Skoda, has confirmed that the group is developing a small, cheap, all-electric car that’ll be sold for less than £20,000. However, he has also said that the technology will need to be shared with other brands, with SEAT being an obvious choice. While further details remain under wraps, SEAT’s annual press conference in March could be the ideal time for an announcement.
Indeed, at last year’s event, SEAT and Cupra’s global boss Wayne Griffiths said: “We cannot electrify both brands at once. SEAT and Cupra complement each other during the transition phase.” He also insisted: “We don’t need to decide the future of SEAT today.”
Despite tales of SEAT’s demise, the brand posted strong sales in the UK in 2023. Gossen joined SEAT UK in October and led both brands to positive end-of-year numbers, pushing SEAT to 32,177 registrations – up 45 per cent year-on year – and Cupra to 25,658 cars, up 78 per cent.
His goal is to increase the brands’ combined market share from where they stand currently at three per cent to five per cent, helped by an increase in retailer numbers. However, he didn’t expect Cupra sales to overtake those of SEAT, instead balancing out at “about 50:50” in 2024.
Aside from the possibility of an entry-level EV, there are currently no plans for any new SEAT models to be launched, with the brand focusing on the existing range of petrol and plug-in hybrid models including Ibiza, Leon, Arona, Ateca and Tarraco.
Meanwhile Cupra will be adding to its five-strong line-up with the Tavascan EV and Terramar plug-in hybrid both joining the range this year.
