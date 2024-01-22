The demise of SEAT may be greatly exaggerated

Much has been written about the demise of SEAT as a car-making brand amidst the rise of its Spanish sibling Cupra. Yet although Volkswagen Group bosses have gone on record in the past, describing the future of SEAT as a ‘mobility brand’ rather than a car maker, that could be about to change.

Speaking to Auto Express, Marcus Gossen, brand director for SEAT and Cupra in the UK said: “SEAT has to be accessible; it should be the entry level to the group. We have exciting news coming for SEAT.”

However, Gossen was quick to dismiss the idea that SEAT could be developed into a cut-price rival to Groupe Renault’s successful Dacia brand, but he did confirm that SEAT would still be selling cars as far into the future as 2029.

Volkswagen brand boss Thomas Schafer, who’s also responsible for SEAT/Cupra and Skoda, has confirmed that the group is developing a small, cheap, all-electric car that’ll be sold for less than £20,000. However, he has also said that the technology will need to be shared with other brands, with SEAT being an obvious choice. While further details remain under wraps, SEAT’s annual press conference in March could be the ideal time for an announcement.