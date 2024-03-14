Skoda Superb automatic hatchback long-term test: comfort and space make early impression
First report: our photographer gets his hands on his fourth Skoda and is already a fan, thanks to the Superb’s immense comfort and practicality
Verdict
First impressions of our second-hand Skoda are that it’s a brilliantly spacious and practical car with impressive levels of passenger comfort. I’m a big fan of its functionality and it’s also the perfect long-distance cruiser. For some buyers, a responsive, refined and economical diesel is still an attractive proposition, and on first impressions of our Superb, I’m certainly one of those people.
- Mileage: 2,650
- Economy: 50.9mpg
Normally a long-term test car comes to us box fresh – but although it’s new to me, this Skoda Superb has already graced the pages of Auto Express as one of Skoda’s press demonstrators, before coming into my hands as a used car.
I’ve wanted a Superb for a while, because I’ve had various Skodas in the past and have liked all of them. The Yeti, oddball name aside, was a great car – fun-to-drive and with a practical interior. The Octavia vRS offered Golf GTI pace, while doubling as the perfect family wagon, and I enjoyed my experience with the less racy, but still practical Karoq SUV.
As such, I’m looking forward to putting the Superb through its paces – and one of its first assignments was to spend time with some classic family saloons from the past. The Ford Sierra and MG Montego were part of my youth – you used to see them everywhere. So, I’m interested to see if the Superb has what it takes to bring back such fond memories in 20 or 30 years’ time.
Early signs are good. It looks impressive on its 18-inch wheels and with the optional £600 Carmine Red Metallic paint.
When parking it next to the eighties cars here, you can see the obvious difference in size. The Superb is a big car, and I say that as someone who previously drove a sizeable family SUV. The Czech saloon-cum-hatchback feels bigger than my previous Citroen C5 Aircross, despite its more traditional shape.
The engine I’ve chosen is the 2.0-litre 150PS diesel, paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission. In a world where many opt for electricity, I’m sticking with a more traditional fuel because I frequently need to travel long distances and keep to tight deadlines.
So far, it doesn’t seem to have any obvious weak areas. Acceleration is good, motorway miles are easily covered, and I was pleasantly surprised when the car was delivered, to see the fuel display indicating more than 800 miles of range. That’s the sort of headline figure that electric cars can only dream of and is why, especially to those drivers covering higher mileages, a diesel car still makes sense.
One of the more obvious changes compared with the other Skodas I’ve run in the past is the introduction of new technology. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition and various active safety systems are there to remind me of the relentless pace of change in the car industry.
Thankfully, the only thing I’ve needed to fine-tune so far has been the collision-warning system, because it was far too sensitive, and kept flashing up a noisy warning and head-up display alert when it really wasn’t required.
It’s still early days, but one thing I’ve already come to appreciate is the Superb’s vast interior space. Passengers are treated to excellent levels of comfort with almost limo-like room to stretch out. This is great news for the family, plus the huge boot means there’s enough capacity to cart around all our stuff, and my photography gear, too.
One small annoyance is the electrically operated boot – it’s something a lot of people love, but because I need to access the boot space repeatedly during photo shoots, it can become a little frustrating waiting for the electric motors to (slowly) work their magic.
Elsewhere, Skoda has added its usual practical bits to the car. The trusty door umbrella is still there, as are ‘curry hooks’ for bags in the boot, and even a retractable towing arm (which I’ll probably never use). But the bit I like most is the removable fabric tray that sits under the hard parcel shelf. It’s just the correct size for my tripod bags or light stands and helps me keep the boot nice and orderly. It’s also great for the weekly shop, taking bottles or smaller bags that would otherwise move around.
‘Simply Clever’ is the phrase Skoda uses in its advertising – and it really applies here.
|Rating:
|4.5 stars
|Model:
|Skoda Superb SE L 2.0 TDI 150PS
|On fleet since:
|November 2024
|Price new:
|£41,420
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl, turbodiesel, seven-speed auto, 148bhp
|CO2/BiK:
|133g/km/31%
|Options:
|Rear window wiper (£120), Head-up display (£530), Winter package (£600), Carmine Red Metallic paint (£660), Electric towbar with adaptor (£1,105)
|Insurance*:
|Group: 25/Quote: £688
|Mileage:
|2,650
|Economy:
|50.9mpg
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.