Skoda Superb automatic hatchback long-term test: comfort and space make early impression

Verdict

First impressions of our second-hand Skoda are that it’s a brilliantly spacious and practical car with impressive levels of passenger comfort. I’m a big fan of its functionality and it’s also the perfect long-distance cruiser. For some buyers, a responsive, refined and economical diesel is still an attractive proposition, and on first impressions of our Superb, I’m certainly one of those people.

Mileage: 2,650

2,650 Economy: 50.9mpg

Normally a long-term test car comes to us box fresh – but although it’s new to me, this Skoda Superb has already graced the pages of Auto Express as one of Skoda’s press demonstrators, before coming into my hands as a used car.

I’ve wanted a Superb for a while, because I’ve had various Skodas in the past and have liked all of them. The Yeti, oddball name aside, was a great car – fun-to-drive and with a practical interior. The Octavia vRS offered Golf GTI pace, while doubling as the perfect family wagon, and I enjoyed my experience with the less racy, but still practical Karoq SUV.

As such, I’m looking forward to putting the Superb through its paces – and one of its first assignments was to spend time with some classic family saloons from the past. The Ford Sierra and MG Montego were part of my youth – you used to see them everywhere. So, I’m interested to see if the Superb has what it takes to bring back such fond memories in 20 or 30 years’ time.