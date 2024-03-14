Skoda Superb automatic hatchback long-term test: dirty safety sensors cause headaches

The recent mini ice age has led to councils using salt on the roads. One side effect is that bonnet-placed sensors quickly get covered and when this happens in the Skoda Superb, you are given messages and beeps warning you that various safety systems are reduced or not able to function. But I’ve driven cars without all these safety extras and until I can clean the sensor, I just drive with a bit more caution.

Skoda Superb automatic hatchback: first report

Our photographer gets his hands on his fourth Skoda and is already a fan, thanks to the Superb’s immense comfort and practicality

Mileage: 2,650

2,650 Economy: 50.9mpg

Normally a long-term test car comes to us box fresh – but although it’s new to me, this Skoda Superb has already graced the pages of Auto Express as one of Skoda’s press demonstrators, before coming into my hands as a used car.

I’ve wanted a Superb for a while, because I’ve had various Skodas in the past and have liked all of them. The Yeti, oddball name aside, was a great car – fun-to-drive and with a practical interior. The Octavia vRS offered Golf GTI pace, while doubling as the perfect family wagon, and I enjoyed my experience with the less racy, but still practical Karoq SUV.