Long-term tests

Skoda Superb automatic hatchback long-term test: dirty safety sensors cause headaches

Fleetwatch: our Skoda Superb gives plenty of warning when its various safety sensors get covered with winter grime

By:Pete Gibson
28 Jan 2025
Skoda Superb fleetwatch - winter grime15
Avg. savings
£2,880 off RRP*
Pros
  • Huge boot
  • Heated seats
  • Almost 800-mile range on tankful
Cons
  • Over-sensitive safety systems
  • Slow to warm up
  • Longer than you think
The recent mini ice age has led to councils using salt on the roads. One side effect is that bonnet-placed sensors quickly get covered and when this happens in the Skoda Superb, you are given messages and beeps warning you that various safety systems are reduced or not able to function. But I’ve driven cars without all these safety extras and until I can clean the sensor, I just drive with a bit more caution.

Skoda Superb automatic hatchback: first report

Skoda Superb SE L 2.0 TDI 150PS - header15

Our photographer gets his hands on his fourth Skoda and is already a fan, thanks to the Superb’s immense comfort and practicality

  • Mileage: 2,650
  • Economy: 50.9mpg

Normally a long-term test car comes to us box fresh – but although it’s new to me, this Skoda Superb has already graced the pages of Auto Express as one of Skoda’s press demonstrators, before coming into my hands as a used car.

I’ve wanted a Superb for a while, because I’ve had various Skodas in the past and have liked all of them. The Yeti, oddball name aside, was a great car – fun-to-drive and with a practical interior. The Octavia vRS offered Golf GTI pace, while doubling as the perfect family wagon, and I enjoyed my experience with the less racy, but still practical Karoq SUV.

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests

As such, I’m looking forward to putting the Superb through its paces – and one of its first assignments was to spend time with some classic family saloons from the past. The Ford Sierra and MG Montego were part of my youth – you used to see them everywhere. So, I’m interested to see if the Superb has what it takes to bring back such fond memories in 20 or 30 years’ time.

Early signs are good. It looks impressive on its 18-inch wheels and with the optional £600 Carmine Red Metallic paint.

When parking it next to the eighties cars here, you can see the obvious difference in size. The Superb is a big car, and I say that as someone who previously drove a sizeable family SUV. The Czech saloon-cum-hatchback feels bigger than my previous Citroen C5 Aircross, despite its more traditional shape.

The engine I’ve chosen is the 2.0-litre 150PS diesel, paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission. In a world where many opt for electricity, I’m sticking with a more traditional fuel because I frequently need to travel long distances and keep to tight deadlines.

Skoda Superb SE L 2.0 TDI 150PS - dash15

So far, it doesn’t seem to have any obvious weak areas. Acceleration is good, motorway miles are easily covered, and I was pleasantly surprised when the car was delivered, to see the fuel display indicating more than 800 miles of range. That’s the sort of headline figure that electric cars can only dream of and is why, especially to those drivers covering higher mileages, a diesel car still makes sense.

One of the more obvious changes compared with the other Skodas I’ve run in the past is the introduction of new technology. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, traffic-sign recognition and various active safety systems are there to remind me of the relentless pace of change in the car industry.

Thankfully, the only thing I’ve needed to fine-tune so far has been the collision-warning system, because it was far too sensitive, and kept flashing up a noisy warning and head-up display alert when it really wasn’t required.

It’s still early days, but one thing I’ve already come to appreciate is the Superb’s vast interior space. Passengers are treated to excellent levels of comfort with almost limo-like room to stretch out. This is great news for the family, plus the huge boot means there’s enough capacity to cart around all our stuff, and my photography gear, too.

One small annoyance is the electrically operated boot – it’s something a lot of people love, but because I need to access the boot space repeatedly during photo shoots, it can become a little frustrating waiting for the electric motors to (slowly) work their magic.

Elsewhere, Skoda has added its usual practical bits to the car. The trusty door umbrella is still there, as are ‘curry hooks’ for bags in the boot, and even a retractable towing arm (which I’ll probably never use).  But the bit I like most is the removable fabric tray that sits under the hard parcel shelf. It’s just the correct size for my tripod bags or light stands and helps me keep the boot nice and orderly. It’s also great for the weekly shop, taking bottles or smaller bags that would otherwise move around.

‘Simply Clever’ is the phrase Skoda uses in its advertising – and it really applies here.

Rating:4.5 stars
Model:Skoda Superb SE L 2.0 TDI 150PS
On fleet since:November 2024
Price new:£41,420
Powertrain:2.0-litre 4cyl, turbodiesel, seven-speed auto, 148bhp
CO2/BiK:133g/km/31%
Options:Rear window wiper (£120), Head-up display (£530), Winter package (£600), Carmine Red Metallic paint (£660), Electric towbar with adaptor (£1,105)
Insurance*:Group: 25/Quote: £688
Mileage:2,650
Economy:50.9mpg
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Pete Gibson

