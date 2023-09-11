New Toyota C-HR 2023 review: not that practical, but highly efficient

Verdict The latest C-HR appeals to a series of values that are increasingly common in new-era Toyotas. It drives well, is very refined, comes full of kit and is extremely efficient. But it’s also quite expensive and not as practical as you might expect. However, this is a car its maker thinks you’ll want rather than need, so if the eccentric design floats your boat there’s definitely lots to like. Toyota’s popular C-HR crossover has been totally revamped for 2023, coming with a selection of considerable improvements on the previous model, which sold over 840,000 units in the UK and Europe since it launched in 2016. Coming to the UK with a range of hybrid and – from early next year – plug-in hybrid powertrains, the new C-HR lines up in a competitive segment with plenty of firepower to back it up. In the UK, the C-HR range will launch in four permanent grades, with an additional Premier Edition available for the first 12 months. The lower three specs feature a 138bhp 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain, with the flashiest GR Sport and aforementioned Premier Edition packing a more powerful 193bhp 2.0-litre. In both cases, drive is sent to the front wheels via a traditional CVT transmission.

It’s the driving experience where the C-HR scores highly, though. The ride quality is particularly impressive, with a flowing gate to body motions without feeling overly soft. The wheels are also well controlled, and together with the car’s more rigid body, helps the C-HR’s overall refinement and composure. However, time in higher grades with their larger wheels shows the ride deteriorates with every inch gained – up to 20-inches on the GR Sport. The fifth-generation 136bhp hybrid system in this case pairs a 1.8-litre four-cylinder with a small integrated electric motor and battery pack. Just like you’ll find in many of Toyota’s recent models, the car relies on the petrol engine less than you’d expect given the tiny supporting battery, and equates to good low-speed performance, refinement and efficiency. Taking 10.2 seconds to hit 62mph, it’s no firecracker, but the flipside is a very achievable 60.1mpg on the combined cycle, with a relatively low 105g/km CO2 rating helping things along the way. There is a caveat when pushing on, though, as the hybrid system’s reliance on the CVT means in order to find any performance, the engine will weil and rev. As one of the few hybrid powertrains still using an un-stepped CVT, it makes driving at a faster pace feel somewhat out of the C-HR’s comfort zone. It’s best to keep things calmer and resist the temptation to dip into the car’s outright performance. Which is a shame, because there’s nothing inherently wrong about the way the C-HR goes around a corner. It feels relatively light-footed and composed, and while the steering is a touch light, it is precise without feeling nervous. In reality, the C-HR drives better than it needs to, but if you’re looking for easy and relaxing get up and go, the smaller of the two hybrids has its limitations. Model: Toyota C-HR Design Price: £34,685 Engine: 1.8-litre petrol, hybrid Power/torque: 138bhp/185Nm Transmission: CVT automatic, front-wheel drive 0-62mph: 10.2 seconds Top speed: 106mph Economy/CO2: 60.1mpg/106g/km On sale: Now