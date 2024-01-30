Match of the day! Volkswagen Match trim returns in range-wide value boost

Volkswagen, the UK’s most popular new-car brand for the past three years, has reintroduced its attractive ‘Match’ trim level for 10 models across its range, offering extra value for money with increased kit levels over entry-level models without hefty price increases.

Match specifications are now available on a variety of models in Volkswagen’s line-up, including the Polo supermini, T-Cross and T-Roc compact SUVs, the Taigo coupe, Touran MPV and the new second-generation version of VW’s best-selling car, the Tiguan family SUV.

For these combustion-engine models (except the Touran), Match trim now serves as the mid-range choice, sitting above established Life specification. Match trim adds luxuries like larger alloy wheels, metallic paint, tinted windows, a rear-view camera and keyless entry, but for only £175 to £705 more, depending on the model.

Match specification is also being offered on some of Volkswagen's electric cars for the first time as part of an overhaul of their trim structures. The EVs in question are the ID.3 hatchback, ID.4 SUV, ID.5 coupe-SUV and ID.7 flagship saloon.

In addition to their standard kit lists, all four models benefit from metallic paint, an electric tailgate and extra driver assistance systems, among other goodies, when in Match trim.

For the ID.3, Match trim is offered with both Pro and Pro S powertrains, and sits above the standard Essential specifications, yet it only costs an extra £860.

In the case of the recently updated ID.4 and ID.5, however, Match has become the entry-level specification, and brought with it a dramatic cut to both cars’ starting prices. The ID.4 now starts from £42,640, while the ID.5 is priced from £45,860, the latter representing a price cut of over £5k compared to November 2023.

Meanwhile, the ID.7 Pro Match replaces the Launch Edition, making it the only version of the electric saloon currently available to order, priced at £51,550.

