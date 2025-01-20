Car deal alert! Volkswagen offering up to £8,900 off its entire range of electric cars

But here’s the Auto Express top tip for the day – or perhaps the year! – you can actually circumnavigate the finance agreement by paying off the outstanding balance within 14 days of delivery, often referred to as the ‘cooling off period’. Meaning if you have the cash to pay for the car outright, you can get a brand-new Volkswagen EV with a hefty discount and don’t have to worry about any interest.

That also means, technically, you can get an entry-level Volkswagen ID.3 Pure Essential from just £24,300. However we’d suggest upgrading to the ID.3 Pure Match, which is slightly more expensive but adds a good deal more kit.

This includes a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, rather than the base models’ steel rims. Plus there’s LED headlights, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav, wireless smartphone charging pad, dual-zone air-conditioning, a rear-view camera, ambient lighting and adaptive cruise control, among other driver-assistance features.

Meanwhile, its 52kWh battery provides up to 240 miles of range, and a maximum charging speed of 120kW allows for a 10-80 per cent top-up in about half an hour. Finally, a 168bhp electric motor drives the rear wheels, and can propel the hatchback from 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds.

If that wasn't enough, VW is also giving customers a free Ohme home wallbox charger and up to 10k miles worth of free charging, if they have an OVO energy tariff and get the ‘Charge Anytime’ add-on. Or £500 worth of credits to spend on Volkswagen’s ‘We Charge’ network of public chargers.

