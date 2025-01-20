Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car deal alert! Volkswagen offering up to £8,900 off its entire range of electric cars

In addition to the enormous deposit contributions, Volkswagen is also giving customers a free home wallbox plus 10k miles worth of free charging

By:Ellis Hyde
20 Jan 2025
Volkswagen ID.3 - front tracking
  • Discounts even on retro ID. Buzz
  • Come with 5.9% APR PCP finance 
  • Available until 31 March

Hopefully Volkswagen is starting the year as it means to go on, because the brand is currently offering massive discounts on its entire range of electric cars, from the ID.3 hatchback to the super-funky ID. Buzz minibus, by way of some hefty deposit contributions. 

The dubious honour of the biggest discount goes to the ID.5 coupé-SUV, which gets £8,900 lopped off its list price. That’s followed by the ID.7 saloon and ID.7 Tourer estate that are being offered with a £6,900 discount. Next is the ID.3 with a whopping £6,550 off, then ID. Buzz with £5,500 and finally the ID.4 family SUV gets a £5,100 contribution.

The Volkswagen deposit contributions can be found on the brands website and are available on PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) finance plans with a 5.9 per cent APR representative rate of interest – or 4.9 per cent with the ID. Buzz – until the end of the March. With this type of agreement, once it comes to an end you can either pay the optional final payment to take ownership of the car or hand the keys back to VW and move onto a new model.

But here’s the Auto Express top tip for the day – or perhaps the year! – you can actually circumnavigate the finance agreement by paying off the outstanding balance within 14 days of delivery, often referred to as the ‘cooling off period’. Meaning if you have the cash to pay for the car outright, you can get a brand-new Volkswagen EV with a hefty discount and don’t have to worry about any interest.

That also means, technically, you can get an entry-level Volkswagen ID.3 Pure Essential from just £24,300. However we’d suggest upgrading to the ID.3 Pure Match, which is slightly more expensive but adds a good deal more kit.

This includes a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, rather than the base models’ steel rims. Plus there’s LED headlights, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav, wireless smartphone charging pad, dual-zone air-conditioning, a rear-view camera, ambient lighting and adaptive cruise control, among other driver-assistance features.

Meanwhile, its 52kWh battery provides up to 240 miles of range, and a maximum charging speed of 120kW allows for a 10-80 per cent top-up in about half an hour. Finally, a 168bhp electric motor drives the rear wheels, and can propel the hatchback from 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds. 

If that wasn't enough, VW is also giving customers a free Ohme home wallbox charger and up to 10k miles worth of free charging, if they have an OVO energy tariff and get the ‘Charge Anytime’ add-on. Or £500 worth of credits to spend on Volkswagen’s ‘We Charge’ network of public chargers.

Our Car Deal Alert selections are taken directly from the manufacturers or from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. For more deals check out our electric Volkswagen deals hub page.

See our electric Volkswagen deals

Take a look at the deal on the Volkswagen website or click above to see all our latest electric Volkswagen deals...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

