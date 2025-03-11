Tariffs, China, EV tech: VW comes out fighting its existential crisis as results are published

Falling sales, stalling profits, a China crisis and the looming threat of North American tariffs – Volkswagen Group is mired in its toughest business cycle since being rocked by the dieselgate scandal 10 years ago.

Publishing the group’s 2024 financial results today (11 March), decreased volumes led to falling automotive revenue and a 15 per cent lower operating profit of €19.1billion (£16.1billion), including restructuring costs.

But group CEO Oliver Blume came out fighting, saying three years of restructuring and the group’s new strategy – to be “the automotive tech driver” – would help it prevail in incredibly challenging market conditions.

“Our industry is at a turning point,” Blume said. “The pace of change is breathtaking. New competitors are entering the market with disruptive technologies, while governments are intervening in global trade.

“In this environment, we don’t just want to plan for the future, we want to actively shape it. Whoever says ‘yes’ to change, invests long-term in technologies and acts with foresight will put their stamp on the mobility of the coming decades.”

Here are Volkswagen Group’s toughest challenges – and its plan to overcome them.

Fix the China crisis

China, the world’s biggest car market, has historically been a source of huge profits for German car makers: Volkswagen is the largest foreign brand with 24 per cent of combustion-engine sales. But intense competition and a shift to electric cars and homegrown producers has hurt VW – the group has lost one million sales in the past six years.