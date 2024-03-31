Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: camping trip shows off EV’s practicality

I’ve waxed lyrical already about the Volkswagen ID. Buzz’s brilliant practicality, but eating dinner out of the back was a new one.

The high, flat boot floor was the perfect height for serving pulled chicken burgers we’d made before heading up into Ashdown Forest to enjoy the last summer sun. Plus, the huge boot meant a folding table and four chairs could be lobbed in without a care, next to the inevitable football and other bits and pieces.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style: third report

Our big electric MPV is a proper space ace

Efficiency: 3.0 miles/kWh

3.0 miles/kWh Mileage: 4,905

A couple of family summer road trips have really shone a light on the Buzz’s capabilities, and in particular the ridiculous amount of stowage space in the cabin.

Each of the four doors has a huge bin and a decent-sized shelf above it, there’s a central box with three sections – a big sliding drawer for the rear passengers, a long but shallow space on top and a pop-out section at the front – plus a pair of large pull-out cup-holders at the base of the dash. That’s without getting to a usefully sized glovebox, another shelf above that, and a little coin holder. There’s also a wireless charging slot and four USB-C charging points dotted around the cabin. It could have been named after Buzz Aldrin, such is its love of space.