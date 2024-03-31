Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: electric MPV offers massive storage but so-so range

Verdict

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is still turning heads, still impressing with its practicality and still having Paul wishing it had a few miles more range. But the VW is a cheery, fun and comfortable large EV that ticks many boxes.

Efficiency: 3.0 miles/kWh

3.0 miles/kWh Mileage: 4,905

A couple of family summer road trips have really shone a light on the Buzz’s capabilities, and in particular the ridiculous amount of stowage space in the cabin.

Each of the four doors has a huge bin and a decent-sized shelf above it, there’s a central box with three sections – a big sliding drawer for the rear passengers, a long but shallow space on top and a pop-out section at the front – plus a pair of large pull-out cup-holders at the base of the dash. That’s without getting to a usefully sized glovebox, another shelf above that, and a little coin holder. There’s also a wireless charging slot and four USB-C charging points dotted around the cabin. It could have been named after Buzz Aldrin, such is its love of space.

So the ID. Buzz is very well set for road trips or the kind of Barker family summer where weekends see us off camping or visiting friends across most of the holidays. The mountain of electronics, books, sweets, games and other general paraphernalia always finds a home, and you can see from the picture on the right, of what looks like the world’s weirdest car-boot sale, exactly what we crammed into the car’s stowage slots. Everything in that photo found a home stashed away somewhere in the cabin. Apart from the table itself, which looked pretty lost in the huge boot.