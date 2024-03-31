Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style long-term test: electric MPVs charm makes up for short range

The Buzz’s epic proportions certainly worked in its favour when we were loading, and the children could even see each other over the coolbox plugged in between them in the back seats – unlike trips in more everyday cars where we’ve been loaded to the gills.

The kids not being crammed in sounds like a good thing, but because they can see each other, the chance of an argument increases. However, the ridiculous amount of stowage around the cabin means there’s no shortage of snacks stashed away to shut them up.

Plus the Buzz’s lurid colour is almost enough of a match for the tent to look like a deliberate choice, though I promise the canvas came first.

Elsewhere, we’ve also had two warning lights come on, one for regular maintenance and one seemingly just to irritate me.

The regular one was a pop-up asking for screenwash. So for the first time I opened the ‘bonnet’, which is a drop-down panel that is used so infrequently it had cobwebs in it. Two minutes and a litre of liquid later, all was well.

The less regular one was a tyre-pressure warning as I headed up the M40 one morning. But unhelpfully, there was no indication as to which tyre the car thought had deflated – something it must have known in order to trigger the alert, but clearly didn’t want to share. Maybe it was embarrassed because it had made a mistake, and it was clearly a sensor issue rather than a tyre losing air. Because when I dived into a petrol station at the services to investigate, I found all four pressures were where they should have been. As an aside, there’s still something that feels a little bit naughty about driving an electric car onto a petrol station forecourt, even if you are there for an entirely valid reason.