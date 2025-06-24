The Volkswagen ID.4 is set for a radical overhaul next year, so much so, the electric SUV will be reincarnated as the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan.

Despite the Volkswagen ID.4 having only been on sale for four years, we expect the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan to utilise an entirely new battery. Not only will the ID. Tiguan get the latest battery tech, it will also be getting a new look which is previewed by our exclusive images.

So, why is Volkswagen giving the ID.4 such a heavy update? CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Thomas Schäfer, told us at the Munich Motor Show that “ID.4 is our major-selling vehicle; it has to be in that space”. He went further saying ID.4 “has to be updated to [Volkswagen’s] new design language”, and described the next-generation SUV as “a fantastic car”.

Schäfer continued: “The ID.4 will get the MEB+ [platform], with the new battery, the cells; LFP technology and all that is coming in. It’s going to be a huge step up from today’s car.”

The switch to LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries will be a “major step forward in terms of cost for [VW]” according to Schäfer, which should hopefully help lower list prices on entry versions of future ID. cars.