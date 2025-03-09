Volkswagen Tayron review

Is the Volkswagen Tayron a good car?

The Volkswagen Tayron only really makes sense as a seven-seater – its core differentiator to the smaller, cheaper Tiguan. That means the plug-in hybrids quickly lose their appeal, despite their impressive electric-only range, because they only seat five. It’s far from the greatest driving SUV out there, but if your primary focus is how many people you can fit in it, then this shouldn’t have much bearing. The Tayron is a new Tiguan Allspace in all but name and manages to provide an appealing step between the Tiguan and Touareg, with the Tayron’s excellent kit list, strong variety of engines and solid interior standing out as real positives.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid Body style SUV Powertrain 1.5-litre eTSI petrol mild-hybrid Safety N/A Warranty Three years/60,000 miles

How much does the Volkswagen Tayron cost?

The Volkswagen Tayron has been available in other markets for some time, but now the name has been brought to the UK as a replacement for the Tiguan Allspace. It borrows plenty of the same design and technology as the new Tiguan, but the Tayron (like its Allspace predecessor) offers up to seven seats – a unique feature in Volkswagen’s range of SUVs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Prices for the Tayron kick off at just under £40,000, with the most powerful R-Line versions costing just over £50,000. Overall you can expect to pay a premium of around £5,000 for the Tayron over its Tiguan sibling.