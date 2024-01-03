New Volvo ES90 electric saloon gearing up for 5 March reveal

Volvo will pull the covers off its ES90 electric saloon on 5 March, the maker has confirmed. As part of the usual drip-fed reveal process, Volvo has issued a number of darkened teaser images, as well as details on the car’s new supercomputer that will allow the ES90 to “continuously evolve and improve over time”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

A successor to the petrol, diesel and hybrid-powered S90, the ES90 will be electric only – following the firm’s naming convention launched on the EX90 a couple of years ago. We expect the new saloon to share much of its platform and hardware tech with the flagship SUV, which itself has only just arrived in UK showrooms.

The first we saw or heard of the ES90 came after an image was shared on Volvo’s employee intranet system, showing a car covered by a sheet and surrounded by workers at one of the brand’s factories in China. The banner above the car read: ‘Volvo Cars V551 First VP Car Celebration’ – V551 being the new model’s internal code name, and VP signifying this is a verification prototype.

According to the Swedish motoring magazine Teknikens Varld, Volvo’s Goran Larsson, technical lead for the V551 project, said: “VP car construction takes us one step closer to delivering a new, finished car to our customers. As a real car we can touch and use it for tests, it plays a decisive role in the development process.”