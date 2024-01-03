New Volvo ES90 electric saloon to get enormous 435-mile range

The new Volvo ES90 electric saloon will be revealed in less than a week, on 5 March. However, the brand can’t seem to contain its excitement, and has confirmed the BMW i5 rival will boast up to 435 miles of range and the fastest charging speeds of any Volvo EV, thanks to new 800-volt technology.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Volvo claims drivers will be able to add 186 miles of range in just 10 minutes, or from 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes, if they use an ultra-rapid 350kW charging point – more and more of which are cropping up at UK service stations and electric forecourts.

The ES90 will sit on the same SPA2 platform as Volvo’s EX90 flagship SUV that arrived last year, but its seven-seater sibling only has a 400-volt architecture. That meant Volvo had to upgrade every component in the electric system for the new saloon, from the battery cells and electric motors, to the climate and thermal management systems.

The ES90 will also benefit from lighter e-motors and other parts, which will not only reduce the car’s weight, but also offer improvements to the car’s efficiency, acceleration and range.

If that wasn’t enough, Volvo has also shared yet more darkened teaser images of the ES90. These latest ones reveal the rear lighting design is very similar to the EX90’s, with large C-shaped tail-lights extending onto the bootlid and another set of lights embedded in the rear windscreen, both sets with a distinctive segmented pattern.