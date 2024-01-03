Volvo ES90 electric saloon is a Swedish BMW i5 rival

Volvo is gearing up to launch a new ES90 electric saloon later this year, according to pictures and information leaked online. Swedish motoring magazine Teknikens Varld says the first pre-production examples have been built, suggesting that we may soon see the cars testing on public roads.

The details come after an image was allegedly shared on Volvo’s internal intranet system, showing a car covered by a sheet, surrounded by employees at one of the brand factories in China. The banner above the car read: ‘Volvo Cars V551 First VP Car Celebration’ – V551 being the ES90’s internal code name, and VP signifying this is a verification model.

According to the Teknikens Varld story, Goran Larsson, technical lead for the V551 project said, “VP car construction takes us one step closer to delivering a new, finished car to our customers. As a real car we can touch and use it for tests, it plays a decisive role in the development process.”

We can’t decipher anything further from the single covered image, though we know the as-yet-unnamed model will act as a successor to the S90 saloon, which was recently removed from sale in the UK.

Volvo is committed to an electric-only future. In 2022 it announced it’ll reveal “one fully electric car each year”. By 2030, the company will sell only fully electric cars, which it says is “crucial to [Volvo’s} ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040”.