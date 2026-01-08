Alfa Romeo has announced that its Giulia and Stelvio models will be making a comeback this spring. The move comes in “response to requests from enthusiasts and to maintain the link with two iconic models”, says the Italian brand.

Alfa’s compact executive saloon and mid-size SUV had begun a gradual phasing out process ahead of their replacements arriving but the new cars have both been pushed back until at least 2027. This prompted Alfa to give the existing models a stay of execution and sales of the current Giulia and Stelvio are now rescheduled to end with the new models’ next year arrival. The second-generation Stelvio was originally due to launch in 2025.

The Giulia and Stelvio will retain their 278bhp petrol engine in Sprint or Veloce trims, and these versions will be offered alongside the Intensa Special Series. Above this, the hot 513bhp Quadrifoglio variants will also live on, providing competition to the likes of the BMW M3, Audi RS 5 and performance SUVs like the Mercedes-AMG GLC 53.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Santo Ficili, who took over from Jean-Philippe Imparato as CEO of Alfa Romeo in 2024, said: "we're reopening orders for the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, to keep to a promise made to customers of ours who pay the most attention to the extreme performance and pure emotions inherent in Alfa Romeo's DNA.”

New Quadrifoglios on the way

Alfa Romeo has previously stated performance-focused Quadrifoglio versions will continue beyond the current generation and Ficili backed this up by saying, “Quadrifoglio is the most authentic expression of Alfa Romeo sportiness and of our cars, designed for real fans of driving, with the focus always on the driver. We're sure it will continue to inspire our future.”