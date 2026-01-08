“We need to change everything”: New Alfa Romeo Stelvio faces two-year delay

“Let’s see,” said the boss. “We need to wait for the Capital Markets day, when our new [group] CEO, Antonio Filosa, will present the plan and not only for Alfa Romeo. Hold [your] breath!”

But it’s almost certain that a twin-turbocharged straight-six with 414bhp minimum would be too much of a risk to Alfa’s compliance with European emission targets, despite its swing towards compact, electrified SUVs to lower the fleet’s CO2 average.

On this continent, expect big Alfas to embrace plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains alongside electric power, although potential economies of scale have receded with Jeep and Chrysler dropping American PHEVs in favour of range-extender (REx) hybrids. A REx’s electric-biased driving experience doesn’t feel appropriate for a sports brand such as Alfa – again causing a headache as the Italian minnow struggles to build out its portfolio.

The delay to the Stelvio and Giulia means a stay of execution for the existing, 10-year-old models – though only in maximum-attack, 513bhp Quadrifoglio trim in the UK. This fabulous twin-turbo six has been re-engineered to meet the latest engine regulations, a courtesy not extended to the 276bhp 2.0-litre turbo, which is bowing out in Europe. The diesel also rumbles on in some markets.

“We [had] imagined to close Giulia and Stelvio but we decided to go ahead until the end of 2027,” said Ficili. “There was an investment to respect the regulation, but now the car is okay.” Quadrifoglio orders will reopen in April 2026. “We are not crazy for volume,” the boss added.

Alfa will seek to maximise revenues from these flagship old-timers instead, epitomised by the Giulia Luna Rossa limited edition. Restricted to just 10 units, the collaboration with the high-performance sailing team gets a carbon-fibre bodykit and revamped interior – for a six-figure price.

Cash from the flagships is critical when the heart of Alfa’s European range are the cheaper Junior and Tonale SUVs. Ficili claimed the Junior was running ahead of predictions with 60,000 orders since its launch in spring 2025. “And I’m quite satisfied [with Tonale] numbers: 100,000 units sold since [2022],” he added, with the facelifted model coming through.

“I’m super positive about the commercial result we delivered in 2025: globally we were [up] 19 per cent, with Europe [climbing] 29 per cent. [But] we are suffering a bit in North America because of tariffs,” he concluded. All told, Alfa Romeo sold about 70,000 cars in 2025 – still a drop in the ocean compared with BMW’s 2.16 million deliveries.

