Alfa Romeo has updated the Junior for 2026 with a new Ti trim level for both the hybrid ‘Ibrida’ model and the all-electric Elettrica.

Initially called the Milano for a few days until Alfa Romeo was forced to change the name, the Junior is Alfa’s entry-level model that shares its underpinnings with the Vauxhall Mokka, Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600. With both hybrid and electric power the Junior not only rivals those cars, but also the likes of the Volvo EX30, Ford Puma and MINI Aceman.

The new 2026 Junior Ibrida hybrid is still priced from £29,000, rising to £31,500 for the new Ti and £34,200 for the Sport Speciale. Go for the Junior Elettrica EV and the range starts at £32,400 before the £34,900 Ti and then the £37,600 Sport Speciale.

Topping off the Junior range is the hot Veloce version, sharing its underpinnings with the Abarth 600e and new Vauxhall Mokka GSE at a £40,800 price point. Alfa Romeo also continues its ‘Alfa Romeo EV grant’ - lowering its Elettrica prices by £1,500. You can find even more discounts on the Auto Express Buy A Car service where an average saving of over £2,500 is available on the Junior Elettrica.