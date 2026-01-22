Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Alfa Romeo Junior Ti version launched in 2026 update

The baby Alfa Romeo now has a choice of four trim levels and petrol or electric power

By:Alastair Crooks
22 Jan 2026
Alfa Romeo Junior Sport Speciale - front 3/46

Alfa Romeo has updated the Junior for 2026 with a new Ti trim level for both the hybrid ‘Ibrida’ model and the all-electric Elettrica. 

Initially called the Milano for a few days until Alfa Romeo was forced to change the name, the Junior is Alfa’s entry-level model that shares its underpinnings with the Vauxhall Mokka, Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600. With both hybrid and electric power the Junior not only rivals those cars, but also the likes of the Volvo EX30, Ford Puma and MINI Aceman

The new 2026 Junior Ibrida hybrid is still priced from £29,000, rising to £31,500 for the new Ti and £34,200 for the Sport Speciale. Go for the Junior Elettrica EV and the range starts at £32,400 before the £34,900 Ti and then the £37,600 Sport Speciale. 

Topping off the Junior range is the hot Veloce version, sharing its underpinnings with the Abarth 600e and new Vauxhall Mokka GSE at a £40,800 price point. Alfa Romeo also continues its ‘Alfa Romeo EV grant’ - lowering its Elettrica prices by £1,500. You can find even more discounts on the Auto Express Buy A Car service where an average saving of over £2,500 is available on the Junior Elettrica

The standard Junior still comes with 18-inch Petali alloy wheels, LED lighting front and rear, and Alfa Romeo’s Leggenda’ Scudetto grille design. Inside there are twin 10.25-inch screens, Alfa’s Icona fabric seats and a synthetic leather steering wheel. Adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard too. 

Alfa Romeo’s ‘Ti’ (Turismo Internazionale) trim level has a fair amount of history, being offered on the Giulia Super in the 1960s, the Alfasud of the 1980s and also the Stelvio, Giulia and Tonale in more recent times. Now on the Junior, the Ti adds heated and electrically adjustable seats, a leather steering wheel, aluminium pedals and tinted windows. On the outside there’s body-coloured door handles and black mirror caps to go with new 18-inch ‘Fori’ alloy wheels.

Alfa Romeo Junior Sport Speciale - dashboard6

Sport Speciale trim remains unchanged with matrix LED headlights, an electric bootlid with hands-free opening, a 180-degree rear camera, 360-degree parking sensors and keyless entry. Inside you’ll find Alcantara-upholstered seats with a leather and an Alcantara steering wheel, wireless smartphone charger and heated door mirrors. A new ‘Sport Pack’ has been added to the Junior too which includes Sabelt sport seats, red interior accents and manual gearshift paddles on Ibrida models. 

The Junior Ibrida is the only internal-combustion engine option and offers 145bhp and 230Nm of torque resulting in a 0-62mph time of 8.9 seconds. The Elettrica might have 154bhp and 265Nm of torque - but it’s still 0.1 seconds slower to 62mph due to its 240kg heavier kerbweight.  

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

