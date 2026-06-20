Verdict

Our Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio still is charming, but two fast estates exposed some of its dynamic compromises – even if they couldn’t match its versatility and usability. So, is SUV or estate the better family-friendly sports car? It comes down to personal preference, but all will make you smile.

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Mileage: 12,584 miles

12,584 miles Efficiency: 22.6mpg

It’s been a month of heavy use for our Stelvio, and I am happy its efficiency is creeping up thanks to some longer drives. The number is still quite frightening at 22.6mpg, but meagre progress is still progress, I guess.

However, some long-distance trips also confirmed that our Alfa isn’t a great cruiser. While it feels agile and responsive in corners, it never quite settles down enough to avoid feeling edgy or nervous on the motorway.

Thankfully, the steering weight does increase with speed, especially in Dynamic mode, which helps to calm this feeling. Do that, though, and you’ll have to knock the transmission into manual and lock it into the highest gear, because in ‘auto’ the gearbox will drop down a ratio or two far too eagerly. The dampers will also need to be put back into their softer mode via a button on top of the drive mode selector. But you know what? All this fiddling doesn’t faze me one little bit.