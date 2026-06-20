Long-term test: Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
Final report: Our man explains the link between his Alfa SUV and the company’s most recent supercar
Verdict
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio continues to charm me, especially after a drive in Alfa Romeo’s extravagant 33 Stradale reaffirmed just how special our closely related SUV is. It’s by no means perfect, but as my time in the Alfa comes to an end, I’m already mourning it.
- Mileage: 14,081 miles
- Efficiency: 22.6mpg
When our Stelvio arrived, one of the main things I wanted to explore was the importance of legacy. It’s something Alfa Romeo has in vast quantities, but in a car market full of new brands, is it still relevant?
To find out, I got up and close and personal to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale earlier this year. Flamboyant million-pound supercars such as this live on the notion of legacy – in this case being a modern reinterpretation of an iconic sixties model. And yet, the 33 Stradale and our Stelvio feel cut from the same cloth.
First and foremost, they nearly share their engines – and this isn’t a slight on the 33, but a major boon for our Stelvio. Both pack a twin-turbocharged V6 unit that features a very specific 90-degree cylinder bank angle. At the risk of being too geeky, this is unusual for a V6 for various reasons, such as being more difficult to package into an engine bay, and the odd firing order this creates.
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If you were to write a list of other cars with a 90-degree V6, it would include the original Honda NSX, Jaguar’s XJ220 and the Mercedes-AMG One, plus by extension every Formula One racer today. That’s quite a club.
The Alfa’s engine has adopted this layout because it is derived from a development program that was initiated for Ferrari’s first turbocharged 90-degree V8 engine. By quite literally slicing two cylinders off the end of the block, Alfa’s engineers worked from this blueprint to create this highly exotic set-up for the Quadrifoglio models.
And the Stelvio’s unit feels every bit the supercar engine. It’s nowhere near as smooth or progressive at low revs as most rival performance SUVs, but its savage top end and amazing noise more than make up for it.
The engine in the 33 Stradale is from the same program, albeit with an F1-inspired pre-combustion system for a 620bhp total. But driving the 33 Stradale around Alfa’s Balocco test track revealed that aside from the extra grunt and a more assertive turbo whistle, the two feel intrinsically connected.
The same sentiment also extends to much of the driving experience. Both have the same feel to the steering, the same supple yet controlled ride and even a similar softness to the rear axle, which helps you feel the amount of grip you have when launching out of bends.
The Stelvio’s styling also has this connection, so approaching the Alfa in even the most dire late-night car parks is a moment of delight. I love the fact that its steering wheel looks and feels the same as the supercar’s, plus the fact they share their aluminium paddles and a twin-dial instrument cluster, plus the ribbed stitching on the seats and tele-dial wheels.
During a very enjoyable hour or so in the 33 Stradale speccing studio, I was even given the chance to create a spec ‘twin’ with our Montreal Green Stelvio, including the smoked wheels, red calipers and black interior. With the SUV, I’m a bit bored with how often I spend £100 at fuel stations, and the poor infotainment, but I’ll never tire of driving something that feels so special every day.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: third fleetwatch report
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s £3,500 exhaust may be pricey, but it brings out the supercar in its Ferrari-derived engine
You might have noticed the somewhat lofty £3,500 price tag of the optional exhaust system fitted to our Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. So, what exactly do you get for your money, and can an exhaust really be worth quite so much?
The system is sourced from Akrapovič, a Slovenian-based outfit that has been manufacturing ultra-high-specification exhausts for racing and high-end road cars and motorbikes for decades. The company specialises in using a titanium alloy that’s lighter and stronger than aluminium or stainless steel, but also far more difficult to work with.
The system fitted to our Alfa has been designed specifically for it, and weighs 6.2kg less than the standard set-up. It also unlocks a fruitier exhaust note when the car is in Corsa or Race mode.
However, the real magic is that you don’t hear any sustained drone or other irritating noises when cruising or pottering about, thanks to a clever valving system. The carbon-sleeved tips with their subtle red logos also add some serious street cred among enthusiasts.
So is it worth the money? Given that it accounts for just 3.6 per cent of our Stelvio’s total price, it doesn’t seem so unreasonable. And although it’s not a cheap option, it does give the Stelvio some extra supercar clout alongside its Ferrari-derived V6 engine.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: third report
We compare our high-performance SUV to a couple of super-fast estates
- Mileage: 12,584 miles
- Efficiency: 22.6mpg
It’s been a month of heavy use for our Stelvio, and I am happy its efficiency is creeping up thanks to some longer drives. The number is still quite frightening at 22.6mpg, but meagre progress is still progress, I guess.
However, some long-distance trips also confirmed that our Alfa isn’t a great cruiser. While it feels agile and responsive in corners, it never quite settles down enough to avoid feeling edgy or nervous on the motorway.
Thankfully, the steering weight does increase with speed, especially in Dynamic mode, which helps to calm this feeling. Do that, though, and you’ll have to knock the transmission into manual and lock it into the highest gear, because in ‘auto’ the gearbox will drop down a ratio or two far too eagerly. The dampers will also need to be put back into their softer mode via a button on top of the drive mode selector. But you know what? All this fiddling doesn’t faze me one little bit.
Like a high-end Italian coffee machine that needs fettling to produce its best results, it gives me great pleasure to twist the rotary drive-mode selector, flick the aluminium paddles and press a few buttons to make the Alfa work just that bit better. However, while doing all this does make motorways more bearable, you still can tell the Alfa would much prefer to be driven hard than cruise.
Among my long trips this month was to one of our bases in Bedfordshire, where we were conducting a twin test between two of Germany’s best high-performance estates: the BMW M3 Touring and Audi’s new RS 5 Avant. It was impossible not to draw a comparisons with our Alfa; after all, they all cost largely the same amount, have similar levels of performance and appeal to the same sort of customer.
So – and this is a question all motoring journalists love to ask – do you really need an SUV if you want the ultimate fast family car?
Well, while the Alfa is brilliant to drive, you can sometimes feel the suspension getting a little flustered over particularly complex surfaces. The BMW, on the other hand, has even more composure, more control and more performance; it’s a stunning example of the capability the M division has engineered into its current M3. The Audi, meanwhile, pairs an exceptional chassis with a more flexible powertrain. It’s also more cost-effective, both in terms of fuel efficiency and tax.
There are still places where the Alfa shines a little brighter. It’s more versatile, with parents in particular likely to appreciate the higher seats that make it easier to get kids in the back. A bigger boot is welcome, too. Then there’s the question of image; strangely, it’s actually the lurid green Italian SUV that has a more understated appearance beside the brutal, almost caricature-like Germans.
So, if this is purely a comparison of driving dynamics, our Alfa falls just short. But it’s not so clear-cut if you need the extra space an SUV such as this grants you. The nail in that particular coffin for the German pair is that none of BMW, Audi, Porsche or Mercedes-AMG currently sells a direct ultra-high-performance petrol SUV rival to the Stelvio.
But, what about when you consider high-performance electric SUVs? How does our Alfa fare when compared with them? This is something we’ll look into in my next report. With petrol at nearly £1.80 a litre, they’re becoming an increasingly tempting option.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: second fleetwatch report
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio has plenty going for it, but its slow infotainment system undermines its appeal
There’s lots to like about our Alfa Romeo Stelvio, but one aspect that will never not be annoying is the truly awful infotainment system. I can just about put up with the small screen and its poor resolution, but it is so painfully slow to react – whether I’m prodding the screen itself or using the click-wheel – that every interaction drives me completely mad.
Flick down from the top of the screen and a customisable bar of shortcuts will eventually reveal itself. This is where you can disable the speed-limit alert system, meaning at least one essential daily task is relatively easy to complete. But for anything else it’s a truly horrible experience, and totally undermines the premium nature of the Stelvio and its punchy near-£100k price tag.
There are some workarounds; Apple CarPlay means you don’t often have to actually use Alfa’s ancient user interface, and physical air-con controls mean there’s no need to use the screen for them either. But if a legacy brand such as Alfa wants to reinforce its technical superiority against newer rivals, it simply has to wake up and move on from an out-of-date infotainment system like this one.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: second report
Sporty SUV is certainly no city slicker, but it’s an absolute driver’s delight once you’re on the open road
- Mileage: 11,780 miles
- Efficiency: 21.7mpg
I’m now a few months into Quadrifoglio life, and I have to admit the guilt meter is twitching. My central London base means I rarely use a car for errands or that sort of thing day-to-day, but the reality of driving a high-performance petrol-powered SUV in and out of the city still means there’s a lot of time spent in traffic idling away. Alfa has fitted a stop-start system, but it seems to be about as active as an Italian post office in mid-August.
It’s not just emissions guilt, either, but it has resulted in some fairly appalling fuel economy returns in the last few months, with the Stelvio falling to just 21.7mpg. The last time I drove a car with figures like that, it had a Lamborghini badge on it.
It’s not particularly happy at these speeds, either. The brakes have an odd propensity to hold a little after you press the throttle pedal, releasing the car with a jolt, which can’t possibly be helping economy. Frankly, for the sort of driving that I do most of the time, having such an engine just doesn’t make sense, because it consumes premium unleaded – which is particularly expensive right now, as I’m sure you have noticed – at an alarming rate.
But when you’re on the right road and in the right mood, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is almost impossible not to fall for. And this is down to the quality of engineering that went into the model, and its Giulia cousin, some years back. It’s a story I love hearing, but these cars were in effect created in the night by a crack team of engineers and designers from deep inside Alfa Romeo, rather than as part of a group project with input from other brands. And indisputably, they’re all the better for it.
In being off-book, the team had more freedom to execute exactly the model it wanted, and by extension the dynamically capable car Alfa Romeo needed at the time. This unerring focus is obvious in almost every aspect of the driving experience, and while there are plenty of individual elements that could have been developed further, each was the result of passion, not endless compromise.
Drive the Quadrifoglio down a challenging, bumpy back road and there’s grip, power and superb body control. But the Stelvio isn’t about numbers; instead, it’s the feel that’s important. The SUV stance sits you a little higher than would be considered ideal, but the chassis is wonderfully balanced, so you turn into bends with supreme confidence and accelerate out as if this was a focused sports car.
This level of dynamic alacrity doesn’t come from a committee of accountants and product planners following endless rounds of meetings, but passionate engineers with real skin in the game. These are people who are driven by a love for cars and the badges they wear, which is certainly the case with the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. When we speak about legacy in the automotive world, it’s about the knowledge and history that underpin it – and this car is a representation of what is great about Alfa Romeo.
Could a Tesla Model Y Performance outperform the Stelvio by every on-paper performance metric? Without doubt. Is it more efficient, clever, connected, practical than the Quadrifoglio? Yep, afraid so. Do I yearn to own a Tesla? Not a chance.
This sentiment was put into specific context recently, because the past month has delivered some wonderful driving experiences in the Stelvio. Most recently, it acted as a photography car and support vehicle for a photoshoot that included the rare and rather ridiculous-looking Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa, proving once again that it can elevate mundane tasks into something special and that passion needn’t come at the expense of practicality.
Granted, this car makes absolutely no logical sense, and in many ways life with the Quadrifoglio is sometimes a bit of a pain. But I challenge anyone to try to take the Alfa Romeo away from me prematurely, because I simply won’t allow that to happen.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: first fleetwatch report
A wedding gave the Stelvio the chance to show off its practical side, and it handled the task with ease
In an unusual twist of fate for long-term test cars in my possession, our resplendent green Stelvio was pressed into action as a versatile SUV this month. It’s hardly been suffering the trials of child-ferrying or camping holidays, though. Shifting a bootful of flowers, decorations and some outdoor chairs for a wedding (not mine) is about as hardcore as my practicality needs get.
And the car did a brilliant job. The Stelvio is something of a middle-ranker in terms of size, so while it’s not quite as commodious as the BMW iX3 we’ve recently welcomed onto the fleet, it was plenty for my requirements. The rear seats fold nearly flat, although this is the first car I’ve come across to feature a lever for the folding mechanism mounted on the seat base by the rear footwell. In any case, I’ve been impressed with how easy it is to switch into van mode, without the Alfa feeling too big or cumbersome in the city.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: first report
Hot SUV joins our fleet as we explore the importance of legacy in a fast-changing car world
- Mileage: 9,450 miles
- Efficiency: 24.5mpg
You could be forgiven for asking why we are running an ostensibly old Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio as a new fleet car. It’s been on sale for nearly eight years, and while there were some recent updates – such as more power, improved tech, and better headlights – there is a much broader reason for featuring this car: to find out how important legacy is in our new fast-food world of cars.
The last three long-term test cars I’ve run have been from ‘new-age’ manufacturers: Tesla, Polestar and most recently BYD. And the experience got me wondering about the part that history plays in choosing a new car.
To answer this we’ve turned to Alfa Romeo, a brand whose story stretches back 115 years (it turns 116 on 24 June). And for a bit of context, China was still ‘Imperial China’ when Alfa was incorporated in Turin.
While the form of this ‘legacy’ car – a high-performance SUV – is on the contemporary side, it’s also the purest Alfa Romeo product in the brand’s current line-up. The chassis, engine, interior, tech interfaces and more, were all designed and developed in-house by a small skunkworks team, even though Alfa is part of a much larger conglomerate.
The Stelvio might be a relatively old design, but its technical spec is still compelling. It has been developed on a lightweight saloon-car platform with the engine mounted mostly behind the front axle for improved weight distribution. That unit is a 513bhp 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that’s connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending that power to all four wheels, although with an obvious rear-drive bias.
It’s also a very light car for its type, at 1,830kg. For comparison, a Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 is more than 300kg heavier, and if you consider electric rivals, the Porsche Macan Turbo weighs almost 600kg more.
The cabin is often where cars can feel their age, and that is certainly true here. While I love the steering wheel and the paddles behind it, the simplicity of the air-con controls and the drive-mode switch, the main digital interface – which felt a little behind the curve in 2018 – is pretty poor. Its resolution is low, it’s slow to react and the rear camera view looks like someone’s smeared Vaseline on the lens. At least the system includes Apple CarPlay, but it’s only able to be connected via a wire.
A nice contrast to this is the high-res screen behind the wheel that replaces the physical dials. It was introduced in 2024, and although it’s not particularly configurable, its vintage instrument set looks great. You can even set up three extra ‘performance dials’ to re-create the iconic five-dial layout that defined Alfa Romeo cabins for decades. Legacy, it seems, is already seeping its way into the experience.
This isn’t a cheap car, though. Its basic price is £96,090, and although our car only has three options, it still costs £102,040. But mid-size SUVs in their high-performance form cost that much these days. A Macan Turbo Electric costs from £97,565, for example. There’s another question to consider, too. I live in London and for almost five years, I’ve been almost exclusively driving EVs day-to-day. So is switching back to a petrol car a good idea?
Will I relish not needing to search out public charging points? Will sitting in traffic in a gas- guzzling high-performance SUV get the guilt-meter twitching? And what role does legacy really play? I’ve got six months to find out.
|Rating:
|4.0 stars
|Model:
|Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
|On fleet since:
|April 2026
|Price new:
|£96,090
|Powertrain:
|2.9-litre V6, twin-turbo petrol
|Power/torque:
|513bhp/600Nm
|CO2/tax:
|267g/km/£640
|Options:
|Special Montreal Green paint (£2,000), Akrapovic exhaust (£3,000), Red calipers (£450)
|Insurance*:
|Group: 47 Quote: £2,083
|Mileage/mpg:
|14,081 miles/22.6mpg
|Any problems?
|Squeaky brakes, creaks and rattles already getting into the cabin
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
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