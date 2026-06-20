Verdict

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio continues to charm me, especially after a drive in Alfa Romeo’s extravagant 33 Stradale reaffirmed just how special our closely related SUV is. It’s by no means perfect, but as my time in the Alfa comes to an end, I’m already mourning it.

Mileage: 14,081 miles

14,081 miles Efficiency: 22.6mpg

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When our Stelvio arrived, one of the main things I wanted to explore was the importance of legacy. It’s something Alfa Romeo has in vast quantities, but in a car market full of new brands, is it still relevant?

To find out, I got up and close and personal to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale earlier this year. Flamboyant million-pound supercars such as this live on the notion of legacy – in this case being a modern reinterpretation of an iconic sixties model. And yet, the 33 Stradale and our Stelvio feel cut from the same cloth.

First and foremost, they nearly share their engines – and this isn’t a slight on the 33, but a major boon for our Stelvio. Both pack a twin-turbocharged V6 unit that features a very specific 90-degree cylinder bank angle. At the risk of being too geeky, this is unusual for a V6 for various reasons, such as being more difficult to package into an engine bay, and the odd firing order this creates.