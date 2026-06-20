You might have noticed the somewhat lofty £3,500 price tag of the optional exhaust system fitted to our Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. So, what exactly do you get for your money, and can an exhaust really be worth quite so much?

The system is sourced from Akrapovič, a Slovenian-based outfit that has been manufacturing ultra-high-specification exhausts for racing and high-end road cars and motorbikes for decades. The company specialises in using a titanium alloy that’s lighter and stronger than aluminium or stainless steel, but also far more difficult to work with.

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The system fitted to our Alfa has been designed specifically for it, and weighs 6.2kg less than the standard set-up. It also unlocks a fruitier exhaust note when the car is in Corsa or Race mode.

However, the real magic is that you don’t hear any sustained drone or other irritating noises when cruising or pottering about, thanks to a clever valving system. The carbon-sleeved tips with their subtle red logos also add some serious street cred among enthusiasts.

So is it worth the money? Given that it accounts for just 3.6 per cent of our Stelvio’s total price, it doesn’t seem so unreasonable. And although it’s not a cheap option, it does give the Stelvio some extra supercar clout alongside its Ferrari-derived V6 engine.

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