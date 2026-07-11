Driver-assistance tech often gets a bad press, much of it justified. But the Audi A6 e-tron’s array of electronic driver aids is managing to stay largely under the radar. The report card goes something like this: the speed-limit warning is a very subdued bong, to the point where I rarely bother to turn it off with the shortcut button on the steering wheel.

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The driver-monitoring system is reliably triggered by my assorted yawns and sneezes, but has never cut in when I turn my head or look across at the central screen, as on some cars. The collision-avoidance system very occasionally warns unnecessarily of parked cars and once went as far as applying the brakes, which caused considerable shock.

Generally speaking the calibration is good, and you don’t come away from a drive in the A6 frustrated by the level of nannying that’s gone on.

Audi A6 Avant S line e-tron Performance: second report

Our electric executive car excels while taking a family of four on holiday

Mileage: 2,532

2,532 Efficiency: 3.2mi/kWh

I went on holiday to France, for two weeks, in an electric car, and have lived to tell the tale. Obviously, there’s nothing unusual about this. Thousands of UK EV owners – including our deputy editor, Richard Ingram – did the same this year, but not that long ago, the long-distance family holiday was still being held up as something that would be a nightmare in a non-petrol car.