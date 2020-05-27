Car Product Awards 2024: the best kit for your car

Financial pressures have eased since our 2023 Product Awards, but they are still there, with mortgage, utility and food costs at levels never anticipated even a few years ago.

However, cars still need maintaining, cleaning and repairing, so when you spend your hard-earned cash, you need to know you are going to get something that works and is good value. And that is why a product-testing programme has been a key part of Auto Express for well over two decades.

Each year, more than 600 products pass under the critical gaze of our team of testers, who have decades of experience in assessing kit in their areas of expertise.

Our tests remain unmatched in the UK’s mainstream automotive media: fiercely independent and not afraid to call out underperforming products. And that independence is valued not just by our readers, but also by the industry, which puts considerable effort and resource into making the 50-plus multitests we conduct every year possible.

Our thanks go to all those who have assisted our team throughout the past year. The series of tests we’ve published simply wouldn’t have been possible without them.

Our testing programme may have been around for some time, but we do not rest on our laurels and we are always looking to adapt to match changes in the industry. As a result, this year we have included EV cables, aggregators, automotive cashback sites and cordless ratchets for the first time.