Best snow cars 2024

The UK tends to have mild winters nowadays, but when things turn really cold there’s no substitute for having a car that makes every journey a breeze. Here our expert road testers have selected 10 of the best cars for snow, and they should keep you safe if temperatures plummet.

Many new cars come with a suite of gadgetry that keeps you out of trouble, but of course some have more than others. Four-wheel drive (4WD) is key, but while it makes it easier to get going, it doesn’t help you stop any quicker, so whatever you buy it’s worth fitting a decent set of winter tyres or all-season tyres.

Virtually all of these cars are available with 4WD, and in some cases it’s a part-time system. Travelling in 4WD mode uses more fuel, which is why some cars are set up to have the power going to only two wheels (usually the front ones) most of the time, with power sent to the other wheels only when a loss of grip is detected. That way you have the ultimate combination of grip with economy.

Best snow cars

Dacia Duster