Best snow cars 2024
Don’t get caught out in extreme conditions this winter. We’ve picked 10 showroom buys that should keep you safe
The UK tends to have mild winters nowadays, but when things turn really cold there’s no substitute for having a car that makes every journey a breeze. Here our expert road testers have selected 10 of the best cars for snow, and they should keep you safe if temperatures plummet.
Many new cars come with a suite of gadgetry that keeps you out of trouble, but of course some have more than others. Four-wheel drive (4WD) is key, but while it makes it easier to get going, it doesn’t help you stop any quicker, so whatever you buy it’s worth fitting a decent set of winter tyres or all-season tyres.
Virtually all of these cars are available with 4WD, and in some cases it’s a part-time system. Travelling in 4WD mode uses more fuel, which is why some cars are set up to have the power going to only two wheels (usually the front ones) most of the time, with power sent to the other wheels only when a loss of grip is detected. That way you have the ultimate combination of grip with economy.
Best snow cars
- Dacia Duster
- Ineos Grenadier
- Toyota GR Yaris
- Ford Ranger
- Hyundai i10
- Land Rover Defender
- Volvo EX30
- Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
- Nissan Qashqai
- Subaru Forester
Dacia Duster
- Prices from £18,750
The Dacia Duster may be relatively cheap, but it’s certainly not nasty. Priced from £18,745, the cheapest 4x4 edition is the Expression TCe130 with a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine; this costs £23,445. The more highly equipped Duster Journey 4x4 costs £25,145 – which is a long way from the £8,995 headline price for the Duster Mk1 when it launched in 2012 – but in return you’re getting a car that’s far more sophisticated and much more highly equipped, plus is still impressively cheap compared with its chief rivals.
Some of the cabin plastics feel a bit low-rent and refinement isn’t as good as you’ll find elsewhere, but the Duster looks superb, has a roomy cabin, is good to drive and it comes with all of the kit you need.
Ineos Grenadier
- Prices from £52,000
The Ineos Grenadier is something of a homage to the original Land Rover Defender, and that means it's particularly at home in challenging conditions. There’s a choice of petrol or diesel engines, both 3.0-litre six-cylinder units sourced from BMW, with all Grenadiers having an eight-speed automatic transmission and permanent 4WD.
The best thing about the Grenadier is its ability to cope with whatever you throw at it, whether that’s tricky terrain or terrible weather, but this is a costly car to buy as well as to run; all models are in insurance group 50 and even the diesel is a thirsty beast. Prices start from around £52,000 whether you opt for a petrol engine or a diesel.
Toyota GR Yaris
- Prices from £44,300
There aren’t many superminis available with four-wheel drive, but the seriously sporty Toyota GR Yaris is one of them. We love this compact hot hatchback and so do buyers, because it’s quick, feels sublime to drive and the driving position is perfect. Plus not only is it well equipped, you can also expect that legendary Toyota reliability, too.
In short, you’ll be able to savour driving your GR Yaris whatever the weather. With 276bhp on tap from a rev-happy turbocharged 1.6-litre engine, there’s a choice of six-speed manual (£44,250) or eight-speed auto (£45,750) gearboxes, with all cars having permanent four-wheel drive and a choice of three driving modes to help you get the best out of it when the weather turns.
Ford Ranger
- Prices from £29,300
The Ford Ranger has notched up six wins in a row in our New Car Awards as our Pick-up of the Year; the 2023 and 2024 gongs went to the latest edition, which was launched in 2022. So it’s fair to say that this is a rather talented vehicle which we love for its upmarket cabin, decent dynamics, ample safety kit and imposing looks – although, be warned, it is a big vehicle for UK roads.
The model range is bewildering because there are single or double cabs along with various trim levels and engines. The 168bhp 2.0-litre diesel (from £34,260 inc VAT) comes with part-time 4WD while the 202bhp 2.0-litre and 237bhp 3.0-litre models have a 10-speed automatic gearbox and full-time 4WD. A plug-in hybrid arrives early next year.
Hyundai i10
- Prices from £16,000
- Best value for money
In a fast-shrinking segment, the Hyundai i10 has scooped our City Car of the Year award twice in a row thanks to its roomy cabin, attractive exterior design and user-friendly dash. Uniquely in this company, the i10 comes only with front-wheel drive, so if it gets really slippery this winter you’ll need to invest in a decent set of winter tyres to get the full benefit from this not-so-tiny city car.
Pick between 62bhp 1.0-litre and 78bhp 1.2 petrol engines, both with manual or automatic transmissions; prices start at £16,030 and go up to £18,780. There’s also an 89bhp turbocharged 1.0-litre i10 N Line for £18,630, which does a decent job of blending sportiness and luxury in a compact and reliable package that comes with an excellent warranty.
Land Rover Defender
- Prices from £57,500
Land Rover has long been the go-to brand for those who want a car that can tackle any terrain or cope with the worst possible weather, and the latest Land Rover Defender is one of its best models yet. Definitely a premium option (prices start at £58,000 for the three-door model and £60,000 for the five-door), the Defender has a breadth of abilities that exceeds pretty much anything else on the market, other Land Rover products aside.
While the three-door 90 comes with petrol or diesel engines, the five-door 110 is also available in plug-in hybrid form. Whatever you buy the running costs will be high, but in return you’ll have a car that’s comfortable, refined, has a fabulous cabin and will shrug off the worst winter weather.
Volvo EX30
- Prices from £38,500
- Best for efficiency
The only electric option here, the Volvo EX30 is the kind of car that can convert you from being a petrolhead to an electric car lover. It looks great inside and out, is enjoyable to drive and sensibly priced; you can buy one for as little as £32,850. However, that’s for the 51kWh battery edition with rear-wheel drive.
Choose the 69kWh battery with twin motors to give four-wheel drive and the cost jumps to £40,000, although Volvo isn’t currently taking orders for this variation on the theme, so you’ll have to order from stock. For your money you get a car that’s as safe as you’d expect a Volvo to be, and in twin-motor form a heat pump is included for more efficient cabin heating in the winter.
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS
- Prices from £139,100
- Best driving experience
A powerful sports car sounds like a recipe for disaster in snow, but the Porsche 911 has a couple of tricks up its sleeve. Its rear engined layout means that there’s plenty of weight over the back axle to boost traction, but go for the Carrera 4 GTS, and some of its 534bhp and 610Nm is diverted to the front wheels for an even more surefooted four-wheel drive layout.
Not only that, but thanks to is new hybrid tech - courtesy of one electric motor in the turbocharger and another housed within a new eight speed dual-clutch transmission - the Power delivery from the 3.6-litre flat six engine is easier to modulate than ever. Of course, once the snow eventually clears, it’s searingly fast, too.
Nissan Qashqai
Prices from £30,100
The original Nissan Qashqai was a game changer; 18 years on Nissan is selling a facelifted third-generation car, and as you’d expect it’s a sophisticated small SUV that’s packed with safety kit and high-tech software to keep you out of trouble in poor conditions.
Nissan has turned its back on diesel, so you have to choose between petrol and mild hybrid powertrains. Only the latter comes with four-wheel drive and there’s no manual option. With a starting price of £36,410 for the mid-spec N-Connecta, the Qashqai is decent value. It isn’t as roomy as some rivals, but it’s comfortable, refined, eye-catching and well equipped. It’s also easy to drive, if rather dull – but it’ll be just the job when the going gets icy.
Subaru Forester
- Prices from £38,000
If you don’t want to follow the herd, the Subaru Forester might be right up your street. Subaru has quite a low profile now compared with its glory days when it was dominating rallying, and an all-new Forester will be with us next year. For now we have the Mk5 that was introduced in 2019, with a 2.0-litre petrol mild hybrid engine that drives all four wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission.
The Forester appeals with its impressive build quality, generous levels of safety kit and reasonable pricing; the range starts at around £38,000. Reliability can also be taken as a given, but fuel economy is poor, and the Subaru isn’t as engaging to drive as many of its rivals.
