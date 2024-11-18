Best seven-seat hybrid cars 2024/2025

Until quite recently, the default choice for a large family car was diesel power. With torque to deal with associated weight, and greater fuel economy on long runs, there’s still a lot to recommend that approach, but in 2024 electrification can make the most sense – especially for company car users and those who spend most of their time driving around towns and cities. The best seven-seat hybrid cars have the qualities to make anyone think twice about another diesel.

Broadly speaking, there are three types of hybrid on the market: mild, full and plug-in. Mild hybrids are fitted with a small generator instead of a traditional starter motor to improve efficiency, but they can’t travel on pure-electric power. Meanwhile, full or ‘self-charging’ hybrids usually combine at least one electric motor and a battery alongside their internal-combustion engine. This combination is used to supplement the power of the engine, which itself also charges the hybrid-system battery. The result is greater efficiency and the ability to travel on electric power over very short distances.

Plug-in hybrids work in much the same way as full hybrids, but add the ability to charge the (much larger) battery with an external cable. The result is a much higher pure-electric range, supplemented by an internal-combustion engine – which can also help charge the battery.

The best seven-seat hybrid cars on sale

Below we’ve picked out nine favourite new hybrid cars with a seven-seat option for large families. We’ll be ignoring mild hybrids here for the most part, and instead focusing on more efficient self-charging and plug-in variants – powertrains that work particularly well in large family cars such as these.

1. Dacia Jogger

We named the Dacia Jogger our Family Car of the Year in 2022 and 2023 because of its MPV-like practicality, impressive flexibility, decent driving manners and incredible value. It comes with seven seats as standard and the choice of two engines: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol or a 1.6-litre four-cylinder self-charging petrol-electric hybrid.