Best used mid-size SUVs and 4x4s to buy now

Mid-size SUVs have quickly become the go-to option for the many UK families searching for a practical yet stylish set of wheels. The original Nissan Qashqai is credited for kicking off the trend when it was introduced in 2007, and since then loads of great models have come and gone. This means there’s now plenty of choice on the second-hand market, and the best used mid-size SUVs are hugely appealing for the money.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While some of these models are a little older, they still have all of the character and class that took them to the sharp end of the market when they were new, so as a used buy they offer better value and the same great breadth of abilities. Depending on the age of the car and the brand you buy into, there could be some time left on the original warranty as well, which should offer peace of mind if you’re on a tighter budget.

Best used mid-size 4x4s and SUVs to buy

Our expert road testers have driven and reviewed every model on the UK market, so you can be sure that you’re getting true bang for your buck from these selections. Read on to find the best used mid-size SUVs and 4x4s for your money, listed below.

1. Dacia Duster (Mk2)

For a long time, a section of the British car-buying market has let an element of badge snobbery influence their decisions, so when Renault launched its budget subsidiary here in 2013, there were some who thought the plan might backfire. But nothing could be further from the truth, because Dacia has gone from strength to strength. The Dacia Duster has been a pillar of this success; look past its rugged looks and simple-yet-honest cabin design, and it’s the most compelling used mid-size SUV on the market right now.