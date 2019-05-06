Best used mid-size SUVs and 4x4s to buy now
Mid-size SUVs and 4x4s are as popular as ever, and these the best pre-owned models on sale
Mid-size SUVs have quickly become the go-to option for the many UK families searching for a practical yet stylish set of wheels. The original Nissan Qashqai is credited for kicking off the trend when it was introduced in 2007, and since then loads of great models have come and gone. This means there’s now plenty of choice on the second-hand market, and the best used mid-size SUVs are hugely appealing for the money.
While some of these models are a little older, they still have all of the character and class that took them to the sharp end of the market when they were new, so as a used buy they offer better value and the same great breadth of abilities. Depending on the age of the car and the brand you buy into, there could be some time left on the original warranty as well, which should offer peace of mind if you’re on a tighter budget.
Best used mid-size 4x4s and SUVs to buy
Our expert road testers have driven and reviewed every model on the UK market, so you can be sure that you’re getting true bang for your buck from these selections. Read on to find the best used mid-size SUVs and 4x4s for your money, listed below.
1. Dacia Duster (Mk2)
For a long time, a section of the British car-buying market has let an element of badge snobbery influence their decisions, so when Renault launched its budget subsidiary here in 2013, there were some who thought the plan might backfire. But nothing could be further from the truth, because Dacia has gone from strength to strength. The Dacia Duster has been a pillar of this success; look past its rugged looks and simple-yet-honest cabin design, and it’s the most compelling used mid-size SUV on the market right now.
Dacia has left posher rivals in the shade when it comes to Auto Express awards, and perhaps most impressive of all is its first place in this year’s Driver Power New Car survey. This is an incredibly important achievement, because the victory is the result of thousands of owners reporting on their real-world experiences of ownership, so coming out on top is a huge deal.
It's easy to see why the Duster bagged the top slot, with its talents going way beyond mere excellent value for money – although it did come first in this category, too. Although the Duster is modern inside, it isn’t too hi-tech; not everyone wants touch-sensitive controls or driver-assistance overload. Owners also love the practicality, safety features, driving experience, ergonomics, low running costs, reliability and infotainment. In fact, across every category, the only thing the Duster was marked down for was the interior quality.
The all-new Duster is even better than the old one, although prices have crept up. That makes the Mk2 look even more of a bargain, on top of which there are loads in the classifieds.
The Duster came with petrol or diesel engines, and there was also an LPG-friendly Bi-Fuel option. The non-turbo SCe 115 is a bit breathless, but the turbocharged TCe (petrol) and dCi (diesel) units are much better.
2. Citroen C5 Aircross (Mk1)
The problem with many SUVs is their unforgiving ride, but that’s not the case with the Citroen C5 Aircross. Citroen has a long history of distinctive design, and that’s also the case here. Add in a spacious cabin, some decent powertrains, sensible prices and plenty of standard kit, and you have a recipe for wallet-friendly family transport.
3. Mazda CX-5 (Mk1)
Whenever we drive cars like the Mazda CX-5, we wonder why the brand hasn’t earned a far higher profile in the UK than it holds. The CX-5 typifies the firm's approach, with its sharp styling, a great driving experience, strong reliability and nicely designed cabins. There are also some excellent petrol and diesel engines, although most CX-5s are petrol-powered.
4. Skoda Karoq (Mk1)
Our 2022 Mid-Size SUV champ still makes a fine used buy and takes a well deserved runner’s-up spot. Smart looks and an interior that blends class-leading space with premium appeal remain the highlights, along with sharp driving dynamics and excellent engines. However, values have hardened over the past 12 months.
When it comes to practicality, the Skoda Karoq’s 521-litre boot rivals models from the class above, while the option of four-wheel drive serves up surprising off-road capability. What’s more, a recent facelift means there are some real bargains to be had on earlier cars.
5. MG HS (Mk1)
MG is on a roll, with its increasingly good new cars and low prices translating into success. The brand’s motors make great-value used buys too, with its flagship HS delivering a lot of car for your cash. A cheap interior and dull driving experience let it down, but it’s roomy, crammed with kit and even offers a PHEV option.
6. Renault Kadjar (Mk1)
It took Renault a few attempts to find a winning SUV formula, but with the Kadjar it hit the jackpot. It arrived in 2015 with a compelling blend of style, space and low running costs, taking it straight to the top of the class.
Its popularity when new means there are plenty of examples to choose from, while its rounded styling still looks good today. Inside, the Kadjar rivals premium cars for quality and tech, and it even offers a roomy 472-litre boot. Precise steering and balanced handling make it good to drive, but it offers Renault’s trademark cushioned ride and low noise levels, too.
7. Toyota RAV4 (Mk5)
Planning to keep your mid-size SUV for a long time, or want peace of mind throughout your time with a car? The Toyota RAV4 has an industry-leading 10-year/100,000-mile warranty, which transfers to subsequent owners as long as you keep the car serviced at a Toyota main dealer.
But there’s little point in keeping a car for years if it’s not very good. Thankfully, the RAV4 is a multi-talented machine, with low running costs, a comfortable ride and plenty of space for a growing family or someone with very bulky hobby equipment. This time around, the RAV4 is hybrid only, while a more recent plug-in hybrid claims up to 46 miles of electric range.
8. SEAT Ateca (Mk1)
A former winner at our annual New Car Awards ceremony, the SEAT Ateca remains an equally attractive purchase on the used market. Sharp lines mean the Spanish machine still creates a stir, while few compact SUVs are as engaging to drive.
Yet the SEAT is much more than just a pretty face, because its interior mixes the brand’s design flair with impressive quality and enough space for most growing families. There’s a quick 296bhp Cupra version, but for most buyers the 1.5 TSI petrol is the best bet. If you can stretch to a post-2020 facelift model, you’ll also benefit from an excellent upgraded 9.2-inch infotainment system.
