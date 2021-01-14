The fastest used diesels you can buy

Once upon a time, the new-car market was awash with all sorts of rapid diesels. For a time, Audi even made a V12 oil-burner for the Q7.

These days, though, your brand-new high performance diesel options are very thin on the ground. The wake of Dieselgate started a prolonged decline for the diesel market as a whole, which has been accelerated by the transition to hybrids and electric cars. Naturally, it’s meant fewer and fewer performance diesel options.

The last few years have been particularly brutal, with even BMW giving up on fast diesel models, despite its six-cylinder ‘40d’ engine being one of the finest out there. One of the few remaining is the Mercedes E 450 d, which will crack 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds.

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We want to give you more choice than that, of course. Our recommendation for fast diesel car fans is to go used, which opens up a wealth of speedy dervs at tempting prices.

Fastest used diesel cars

Porsche Panamera 4S

Porsche tops the chart for fastest diesels, even if its V8 saloon was short lived