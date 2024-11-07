New BMW M3 will keep petrol power, but there'll be an EV, too

BMW is hedging its bets and developing two versions of the new M3 side-by-side, rather than picking one powertrain option over the other. Auto Express has learned that the upcoming all-electric M3 will be complemented by a mild-hybrid petrol-engined alternative. The reveal of both cars is scheduled for 2027, before they go on sale in 2028.

A senior official within the project told us that the two versions should look pretty similar to each other. Rather than two different editions of the super-saloon, we’ve been told to expect the same car with different powertrains. Both will be made available in the UK at the same time, with BMW able to increase or decrease production of one powertrain or the other depending on customer demand.

BMW’s development boss Frank Weber previously revealed that the existing 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine has been developed to meet Euro 7 emissions regulations. We have since learned that those emissions targets will be met with mild-hybrid tech, but otherwise, there’s no confirmation of what engine the next petrol-powered M3 will use. However, BMW won’t go down the same downsizing route as Mercedes-AMG has done with its four-cylinder plug-in hybrid C63.

A six or eight-cylinder M3 could be possible, but we know that it’ll have a new cylinder firing order and a revised cooling set-up – the latter of which will contribute to a significant reduction in weight, which could come down to as little as 1,500kg. Similar kerb weight figures on an M3 haven’t been seen since the early 2000s, on the lightweight M3 CSL coupé with carbon panels.