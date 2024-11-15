New BMW i3 seen in official images: electric 3 Series reveal draws near
The next-generation BMW 3 Series is expected to be revealed in the next few months, and will offer a choice of internal-combustion engines and pure-electric powertrains
It looks like the reveal of the next-generation BMW 3 Series is right around the corner, because the company is showing off the first examples of the all-electric i3 version to roll off the production line in its home town in Germany, Munich.
As you may have guessed from the camouflage, these are ‘near-series’ test vehicles of the new BMW i3. This was the name originally worn by the brand’s trailblazing zero-emissions city car, but it is being revived for the electric 3 Series.
The new i3 was presented for the first time at the reveal of the iX3 SUV late last year. The two cars use the same Neue Klasse design language and cutting-edge technology, which will be shared amongst the 40 new and updated models BMW plans to launch by 2027.
The i3 will be the first version of the next BMW 3 Series to arrive and according to Neue Klasse product management chief Peter Mueller, the new underpinnings will deliver BMW’s most agile and engaging electric saloon yet.
He told Auto Express last year: “Everyone talks about the agile feel of the great 3 Series sedans [from the eighties and nineties], super-precise and light. Our promise is to bring that back, that BMW-ness that no-one does quite like us.”
However, the genre-defining saloon will still be available with good old-fashioned combustion power. We’ve even spotted prototypes of the future M340, which presumably packs a potent six-cylinder petrol engine.
A new 3 Series Touring estate model will arrive further down the road and there’s going to be a flagship M3 performance model. The latter is due to land sometime in 2027 and for the first time will be offered with both petrol and electric power.
The petrol version is set to feature BMW’s 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six engine that’s been upgraded to comply with the latest European emissions regulations. Meanwhile, the EV, which is referred to as the iM3, will use four electric motors to deliver around 1,000bhp and potentially a synthesised V10 soundtrack.
What will the new BMW 3 Series and i3 look like?
The Vision Neue Klasse concept revealed in September 2023 already gives us a clear picture of what’s underneath the camouflage of all the prototypes we’ve been seeing. It introduced us to BMW’s new design language, and will inform almost everything we see from the brand over the next few years.
Visualised by our exclusive images, the front end will be defined by a new interpretation of BMW’s iconic kidney grilles. These are slimmer and much wider than those on some existing models, such as the 4 Series coupé or 7 Series limousine, and now wrap around the face of the car. The kidney grilles will also house some of the sensors and other technology needed for any advanced driver-assistance systems fitted.
From our spy pictures we can also tell that the combustion and electric versions of the 3 Series will look almost identical, but with a few differences in proportions. The EV, for example, appears to have a shorter bonnet, a sleeker windscreen angle and more pronounced wheelarches. By contrast, ICE-powered models will have a very similar front end, but their bonnets will be longer and slightly lower to accommodate both four and six-cylinder engines.
The fairly traditional three-box saloon shape will still feature across the range though, along with other modern interpretations of other BMW signature traits, such as the Hofmeister kink in the rear door. Elsewhere, the simplified surfacing, flush door handles and tucked-in sills should help make what will likely be a heavy car look lighter.
Two different platforms for one car?
Auto Express understands the i3 will sit on an all-new, bespoke EV platform. Meanwhile, the petrol-powered 3 Series variants will use the current model’s underpinnings, probably with a similar selection of engines, too.
This approach of different 3 Series models that look similar, but have completely different underpinnings is a change from BMW’s other models, such as the 5 Series and 7 Series. In these cases, there are both ICE and BEV powertrain options on the same platform, which offers both advantages and compromises in regards to packaging.
However, sister brand MINI has employed this strategy already for its latest Cooper hatchback, which sees styling cues shared between the petrol and EV models, with slight differences to things such as the overhangs, roofline and door handles. The cabin design and tech onboard are identical.
Speaking of which, technology on the next 3 Series will include BMW’s brand-new interior design concept called ‘Panoramic iDrive’ and its latest software. This set-up does away with an ordinary instrument cluster and has vital information projected across the base of the windscreen, while the central touchscreen is positioned to make it easy for the driver to reach and glance at, so they can focus on the road ahead.
How much range will the electric BMW 3 Series have?
The i3 will use a brand new and scalable platform that has been “uncompromisingly optimised for electric drivetrains”, according to BMW. It will feature an 800V electrical architecture, which allows for ultra-rapid charging speeds – we’ve witnessed the new iX3, which uses the same tech, gain 257 miles of range after being plugged in for just 10 minutes.
That’s thanks in part to BMW’s latest, sixth-generation eDrive powertrain technology, which uses cylindrical battery cells that deliver up to 20 per cent better energy density, 30 per cent more range and 30 per cent faster charging than current powerpacks. These cells will also be used as a part of the structure of Neue Klasse models, plus on certain cars, the batteries can be packaged differently to maximise space.
We don’t yet know what size the i3’s battery will be, but if BMW manages to squeeze in the 108.7kWh unit from the iX3, it would be able to cover more than 500 miles on one charge. For context, the BMW i4 electric saloon has a range of up to 373 miles, while certain versions of the Tesla Model 3 can cover up to 466 miles in one go.
However the i3’s closest rival will probably be the next-generation Mercedes C-Class, which is also being revealed early this year. The electric version, likely to be called the C-Class with EQ Technology, is targeting a similar 500-mile range to the BMW.
Petrol variants of the next 3 Series will use a modified version of the current model’s underpinnings, but feature a new tech stack – or electronic architecture – consistent with the new EV versions. Powertrains will also be similar to the current model’s, with extensive application of mild and plug-in hybrid drive systems to help keep the cars as efficient as possible.
