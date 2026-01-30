BYD Seal 6 review

Our opinion on the BYD Seal 6

If you want a family car that’s neither electric nor an SUV, then the BYD Seal 6 is worth checking out. It has a plug-in hybrid petrol powertrain that offers commendable efficiency when the battery is flat, while the two variants that are offered come with plenty of kit for a reasonable price. Even better is the option of four-door saloon or practical estate bodies, the latter providing strong versatility thanks to its extra luggage space. On the downside, while the powertrain is efficient, it lacks finesse, and the lumbering chassis is neither comfortable nor sporty. In addition, the touchscreen takes some learning and the hyperactive safety systems are frustrating.

About the BYD Seal 6

The BYD line-up has expanded rapidly, and the Seal 6 is a plug-in hybrid family car that’s an alternative to the all-electric Seal. It is available as a saloon and an estate, with this Touring version carrying a £1,000 premium over the four-door model.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Seal 6 comes exclusively with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that’s shared with the Seal U family SUV. Boost and Comfort trims are offered, with more power and a larger battery for a longer all-electric driving range for the higher-spec model. Both variants are front-wheel drive, while the powertrain uses a CVT gearbox to send power from either the petrol engine or electric motor to the wheels.

BYD Seal 6 prices and latest deals

The saloon starts from around £34,000, with the Touring adding £1,000 to the list price, while upgrading from Boost to Comfort trim costs £3,000 extra. The Seal 6 is still a little too new to make waves on the Auto Express Buy a Car portal, although the deals we do have include discounts of around £3,000 for potential buyers.

Performance & driving experience If the Seal 6 was comfortable we could forgive the vague handling, but it disappoints in both areas

Pros Smooth powertrain in EV mode

Acceleration is fast enough for most needs

Plenty of sensors and cameras for parking Cons Thrashy petrol engine when pushed

Unsettled ride at all speeds

Bumps thump through the cabin

The Seal 6 has a plug-in hybrid powertrain that delivers strong performance, albeit with a few rough edges. Overall it’s not much fun to drive, and it doesn’t compensate for this with good comfort.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Seal 6 DM-i Boost 181bhp 8.9 seconds 112mph Seal 6 DM-i Comfort 209bhp 8.5 seconds 112mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

BYD’s DM-i plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, an electric motor and a drive battery, while a CVT transmission transfers power to the front wheels. Battery size depends on which trim you choose, with the Boost featuring a 10kWh pack and the Comfort offering one that’s nearly twice the size, at 19kWh. The latter also has more power, with a system output of 209bhp, compared with 181bhp for the Boost model.