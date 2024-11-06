Audi Q6 e-tron vs Polestar 3: sparks fly in this premium electric SUV skirmish

The next 12 months or so will be a pivotal time for Audi. The brand’s ageing model line-up is about to be almost totally overhauled, with new combustion-powered and all-electric models set to replace most of the existing range as we know it.

Typically, electrification has proven easiest in large SUVs, where there’s plenty of space to package a battery without compromising cabin accommodation for those inside.

The Audi Q6 e-tron marks the first in the next generation of electric cars for Audi; it rides on an all-new platform, and uses battery tech that aims to marry the power and charge speeds of the brand’s most expensive EVs with the higher production numbers of its smaller entry-level Q4 e-tron SUV.

But in doing so, it’ll also have to compete against a complete newcomer in the segment in the form of the new Polestar 3. Although it has a larger footprint than the Audi, it’s priced at a similar point and targets the same type of buyer. Like the Swedish brand’s previous cars, this new model aims to package some clever tech of its own in an equally sharp suit, so here we’ll find out how it compares with Audi’s best efforts.

Audi Q6 e-tron

Model: Audi Q6 e-tron Price: £60,700 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 94.9kWh battery, 383bhp 0-62mph: 7.0 seconds Efficiency (WLTP): 3.8 miles/kWh Official range: 393 miles Annual VED: £0

Audi will be hoping that its Q6 e-tron is a case of third time’s a charm when it comes to electric SUVs. Both of its other attempts have plenty of appeal but aren’t without flaws; the range-topping Q8 e-tron is refined, but inefficient and ultimately outclassed by newer rivals, while the Q4 scores very well for efficiency and space, but lacks the quality feel we’d expect – especially given its high price compared with similarly sized alternatives. So has the Audi successfully built on past experience with the Q6?