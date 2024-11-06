Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car group tests

Audi Q6 e-tron vs Polestar 3: sparks fly in this premium electric SUV skirmish

Both of these electric SUVS have a feel-good factor, but which is best?

By:Alex Ingram
6 Nov 2024
Audi Q6 e-tron and Polestar 3 - front tracking 34

The next 12 months or so will be a pivotal time for Audi. The brand’s ageing model line-up is about to be almost totally overhauled, with new combustion-powered and all-electric models set to replace most of the existing range as we know it.

Typically, electrification has proven easiest in large SUVs, where there’s plenty of space to package a battery without compromising cabin accommodation for those inside. 

The Audi Q6 e-tron marks the first in the next generation of electric cars for Audi; it rides on an all-new platform, and uses battery tech that aims to marry the power and charge speeds of the brand’s most expensive EVs with the higher production numbers of its smaller entry-level Q4 e-tron SUV. 

But in doing so, it’ll also have to compete against a complete newcomer in the segment in the form of the new Polestar 3. Although it has a larger footprint than the Audi, it’s priced at a similar point and targets the same type of buyer. Like the Swedish brand’s previous cars, this new model aims to package some clever tech of its own in an equally sharp suit, so here we’ll find out how it compares with Audi’s best efforts.

Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron - front tracking 34
Model:Audi Q6 e-tron
Price:£60,700
Powertrain:1x e-motor, 94.9kWh battery, 383bhp
0-62mph:7.0 seconds
Efficiency (WLTP):3.8 miles/kWh
Official range: 393 miles
Annual VED:£0

Audi will be hoping that its Q6 e-tron is a case of third time’s a charm when it comes to electric SUVs. Both of its other attempts have plenty of appeal but aren’t without flaws; the range-topping Q8 e-tron is refined, but inefficient and ultimately outclassed by newer rivals, while the Q4 scores very well for efficiency and space, but lacks the quality feel we’d expect – especially given its high price compared with similarly sized alternatives. So has the Audi successfully built on past experience with the Q6? 

Tester’s notes

Multi-coloured glows are almost taken for granted inside a new car’s cabin – especially at the upper end of the market – but the Q6 has put this gimmick to practical use here. 

A thin LED strip runs around the base of the windscreen, and its colours can change depending on the situation; the outer edges scroll green when the indicators are used, for example, and the bar fills up to show the battery level when the car is charging. If hazards are detected, it will flash red either straight ahead or on the side where potential danger is present.

Automatic windscreen wipers are one of my biggest pet hates in modern cars. At times they seem to not notice a deluge hitting the windscreen; at others they swipe like crazy at the slightest hint of drizzle. In quite a rarity in modern cars – and much to Audi’s credit – the Q6 e-tron’s auto wipers can be turned off (if you look for long enough in an infotainment sub-menu) leaving you with simple intermittent settings that can be adjusted on the wiper stalk. Although I’m glad that Audi has done this, it really shouldn’t be a novel feature.

Polestar 3 

Polestar 3 - front tracking 34
Model:Polestar 3 
Price: £69,900
Powertrain:1x e-motor, 107kWh battery, 295bhp
0-62mph:7.5 seconds
Efficiency (WLTP):3.5 miles/kWh
Official range:438 miles
Annual VED:£0

A naming structure for its cars that runs in chronological order rather than being based on size makes the Polestar family a little confusing to work out, but the 3 is the largest car in the brand’s model line-up, and will remain so even after the 4 and 5 have arrived. The sleek SUV is sure to draw admiring glances, but with prices kicking off from the best part of £70,000 – nearly £10,000 more than the base Q6 e-tron – it’ll need a compelling mix of talents to back up those striking looks.

Tester’s notes 

The Polestar 3 is available with a Bowers & Wilkins audio system. The high-end British hi-fi brand graces many top BMWs and Volvos too, and aside from Bentley’s incredible Naim set-up, is frequently rated among the best in-car music experiences money can buy. The set-up in the Polestar 3 might be its best yet. Helped by the superb refinement of the cabin, the clarity, power and precision of the 25-speaker, 1,610-watt arrangement is staggeringly good. The ability to link a Tidal streaming account shows it at its brilliant best.

Speed-limit recognition is a system that features by law on new cars. If it’s mandatory, it should be flawless, and both the Polestar and Audi, like many other cars we’ve driven, prove that they’re nowhere close. On several occasions, the Polestar spotted a car park’s 5mph limit, but because there were no signs when we exited onto a 30mph-limit road, it was still convinced we should be driving at 5mph and would beep endlessly. The Audi had issues, too; it read some UK road signs in km/h, despite the speedometer being set to mph.

Head-to-head

On the road

Of this pair, it’s the Polestar that is better able to control its mass, both over bumps and through the corners. Its ride is ever so slightly firmer, but still does a great job of rounding off imperfections in the road that can cause the Audi’s body to jostle about. Neither car gives the driver much incentive to drive enthusiastically, but it’s the Q6 that feels the more cumbersome through bends. Both have plenty of grip.

Tech highlights 

Audi’s all-new PPE platform is packed with the brand’s latest tech, including its powertrain, battery, electronics and LED lighting. The Polestar is just as hi-tech, sharing its SPA2 platform with the Volvo EX90, bringing with it a huge 111kWh battery pack, a rigid boron-steel passenger structure to boost safety, and the option of LiDAR-based driver-assist systems with high-power NVIDIA processors.

Audi Q6 e-tron and Polestar 3 - side 34

Price and running 

During our time behind the wheel, the Audi proved to be more efficient than the Polestar. Based on the WLTP estimates and a home energy cost of 22.5p/kWh, the Q6 e-tron and 3 should cost £591 and £681 per 10,000 miles, respectively, to recharge. In the real world, expect to pay a little more, because neither car could match its official claim, with the Polestar further away from its WLTP figures than the Audi.

Practicality 

Whichever car you choose, space is not in short supply. Rear space in the Polestar 3 is vast, even compared with the cavernous Audi. The Q6 e-tron, meanwhile, holds a small advantage when it comes to overall boot space. Both of these cars also feature a front boot that allows drivers to store the charging cables separately from their luggage, but it’s worth noting that this is a £500 option in the Audi.  

Safety

Among the Audi’s safety features is its Car2X functionality, which can communicate with other similarly equipped cars to detect hazards sooner and pass on warnings. Its OLED tail-lights can display warning triangles to those behind, too. The Polestar 3 is also loaded with safety kit, including an optional LiDAR system that is capable of scanning the road in intricate detail to detect objects and hazards.

Ownership

When it comes to rapid charging on the go, both of these cars are quick. Once you’ve waited for the Audi’s painfully slow electric charging flap to open, its faster peak charging speed – 270kW vs 250kW for the Polestar – means that Q6 drivers can spend less time plugged in. Like many electric Audis, the Q6 has charge ports on both sides: a Type 2 socket on the offside and a rapid CCS port on the other.

Verdict 

First place: Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron - rear tracking 34

The Q6 e-tron is the best all-round SUV Audi has delivered so far, and takes the win here. In some ways, it’s fantastic. Cabin space and interior finish are great, while performance and efficiency are above average. There are areas for improvement, though, with the ride, handling and refinement leaving us lukewarm. Stick to the lower end of the available trims and powertrains, and you get a lot of car for the money, to the point where it would take a committed buyer to see the need to step up to the more capable – but much pricier – BMW iX

Second place: Polestar 3

Polestar 3 - rear tracking 34

If you prioritise standing out from the crowd, then the Polestar 3 offers a compelling alternative to large SUVs from Audi, BMW and Mercedes. In terms of the way it drives and the sense of occasion inside, it’s right on the money, while the interior space on offer is fantastic. However, although it has the Audi beaten in some areas, it’s not as good in others; brake response, efficiency, charge speeds and ergonomics all lag behind its rival here – especially for the price. It wouldn’t take much for the 3 to overcome the Q6, though.

Prices and specs

 Audi Q6 e-tronPolestar 3 
Our choiceQ6 e-tron S line Performance3 Long Range Single Motor
Price from/price of our choice£60,700/£65,645£69,900/£69,900
POWERTRAIN AND PERFORMANCE  
Powertrain1x e-motor1x e-motor
Power322bhp295bhp    
Torque485Nm 
TransmissionSingle-speed/rwdSingle-speed/rwd
0-62mph/top speed6.6 secs/130mph7.5 secs/112mph
Battery capacity94.9kWh107kWh
Efficiency (WLTP)3.4mi/kWh3.5mi/kWh
Official range 361 miles438 miles
Charging270kW (10-80% in 21 mins)250kW (10-80% in 30 mins)
DIMENSIONS  
Length/wheelbase4,771/2,893mm4,900/2,680mm
Width/height1,939/1,648mm1,968/1,614mm
Rear kneeroom600-841mm675-926mm
Rear headroom/ elbow room948mm925mm
Boot space (frunk/ seats up/down)64/526/1,529 litres32/484/1,411 litres
Boot length/width965/1,046mm1,024/1,105mm
Boot lip height715mm (suspension lowered)713mm (suspension lowered)
Kerbweight/ towing weight2,200/2,000kg2,575/1,500kg
Turning circle12.1 metres11.8 metres
COSTS/OWNERSHIP  
Residuals (3yrs/36k miles)£34,915/57.5%£45,239/64.7%
Depreciation£25,785£24,661
Insurance group/quote/VED44/£1,061/£050/£781/£0
Three-year service cost£456£0
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£240/£479£303/£607
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£661£642
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/3yrs3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position27thN/A
Euro NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars91/92/81/80/5 (2024)N/A
EQUIPMENT  
Metallic paint/wheel size£725/20 in£1,000/20 in
Parking sensors/reversing cameraF&r/360-degreeF&r/Yes
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/threeRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/yes
Leather trim/heated seatsYes/yes£5,000 (part of pack)/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard14.5 in/yes14.5 in/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/£1,525Yes/yes
USB count/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/£3,195 (Part of pack)Yes/£5,000 (part of pack)
Adaptive cruise control/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes    

What we would choose

Audi Q6 e-tron 

Individual options are limited for the Q6, but the Sound and Vision pack boosts tech with an augmented-reality head-up display, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, extended ambient lighting and more powerful USB charging.

Polestar 3 

The £5,000 Plus Pack includes the Bowers & Wilkins stereo, and introduces a range of other upgrades including a head-up display, acoustic glass, soft-close doors and heated steering wheel and rear seats.

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content