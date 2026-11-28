It’s one of the Holy Grails of the electric car revolution: making an electric hot hatch that’s as engaging and enjoyable to drive as a petrol-powered one. Nobody has quite managed it just yet, although the Alpine A290 and Peugeot E-208 GTi do come close in the supermini sector. But now Kia is having a go at the compact hatch class with its new EV4 GT.

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The GT is the only model in its line-up to come with a dual-motor set-up and four-wheel drive, but there’s much more to it than a unique powertrain. Kia points out that its GT models are focused on delivering a wide-ranging driving experience on the road rather than all-out track day thrills, and the EV4 GT is kitted out with mechanical and electronic upgrades to help it meet that brief.

To see if Kia has cracked the formula, we’re lining the EV4 up against the petrol-powered Volkswagen Golf R. The top-spec Golf matches the GT’s four-wheel-drive layout, has a bit more power and features a bespoke chassis set-up that, like the Kia, delivers ability that makes it a great all-rounder. Prices are similar, too.

While the Golf R is one of a dwindling number of everyday petrol performance cars, is the EV4 GT a convincing electric substitute?