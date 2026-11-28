Volkswagen Golf R vs Kia EV4 GT: petrol vs electric hot hatch shoot-out
Has the traditional hot hatch met its electric match? VW’s Golf R Black Edition slugs it out with Kia’s new EV4 GT to find out
It’s one of the Holy Grails of the electric car revolution: making an electric hot hatch that’s as engaging and enjoyable to drive as a petrol-powered one. Nobody has quite managed it just yet, although the Alpine A290 and Peugeot E-208 GTi do come close in the supermini sector. But now Kia is having a go at the compact hatch class with its new EV4 GT.
The GT is the only model in its line-up to come with a dual-motor set-up and four-wheel drive, but there’s much more to it than a unique powertrain. Kia points out that its GT models are focused on delivering a wide-ranging driving experience on the road rather than all-out track day thrills, and the EV4 GT is kitted out with mechanical and electronic upgrades to help it meet that brief.
To see if Kia has cracked the formula, we’re lining the EV4 up against the petrol-powered Volkswagen Golf R. The top-spec Golf matches the GT’s four-wheel-drive layout, has a bit more power and features a bespoke chassis set-up that, like the Kia, delivers ability that makes it a great all-rounder. Prices are similar, too.
While the Golf R is one of a dwindling number of everyday petrol performance cars, is the EV4 GT a convincing electric substitute?
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Kia EV4 GT
|Model:
|Kia EV4 GT
|Price:
|£49,345
|Powertrain:
|81.4kWh battery, 2x e-motors, 288bhp
|0-62mph:
|5.6 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.1 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|313 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
While sister brand Hyundai has its N models, Kia marks its performance models out with the GT badge. The EV4 GT has been launched at the same time as the EV3 and EV5 GT SUVs, and the newcomer features a two-motor configuration that makes 288bhp and 468Nm of torque.
There are adaptive dampers and electronic tweaks, while acid-green highlights and 20-inch alloys are added. An 81.4kWh battery offers a claimed range of 313 miles, and prices start at £49,345.
Tester’s notes
I understand the aim of Kia’s Virtual Gear Shift, but it feels as if it’s trying too hard to add some simulated excitement to the driving experience. We’ve become used to high-performance EVs having searing straight-line pace, where the driver simply needs to hang on to the steering wheel, but adding simulated steps to the power delivery feels like a hindrance.
That’s especially the case in the EV4 GT if you butt into the rev limiter, when the wave of acceleration comes to a sudden stop and lurches you forward in your seat.
If you’re not taken by the EV4 hatchback’s looks, then Kia also offers the EV4 Fastback. This is a saloon variant that has an extended coupé-style rear with a narrow boot opening. It has a 490-litre load area, compared with the 377 litres that’s offered in the EV4.
But the model line-up is narrower, with just the 81.4kWh battery variant offered in GT-Line and GT-Line S specs, costing £1,500 more than the hatch. There’s no GT version in the UK because adding this premium pushes the Fastback model over the £50,000 luxury car tax threshold.
Volkswagen Golf R
|Model:
|Volkswagen Golf R Black Edition
|Price:
|£46,990
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl turbo petrol, 328bhp
|0-62mph:
|4.6 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|32.9mpg
|Official range:
|398 miles
|Annual VED:
|£640
The Golf GTI is the legend, but the Golf R has been the model in the line-up with the most power on tap for nearly 25 years. In addition, it comes with 4MOTION four-wheel drive as standard.
The Golf is in its eighth generation, and the R version features a 328bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a seven-speed twin-clutch DSG gearbox and different drive modes. It starts from £45,670, or you can upgrade to the Black Edition seen here for £46,990.
Tester’s notes
The Golf R’s 4MOTION four-wheel drive system has torque vectoring that can send engine power to where it’s needed, firstly to the front or rear axles, and then to either side, according to where traction is required.
Upgrade to the £2,010 R Performance Pack and a Drift Mode is added. This sees 50 per cent of engine power sent to the rear, and 100 per cent of that goes to the outside rear wheel to induce the slide. The electronics are active to rein things in if they detect issues, while VW adds a note that it’s for track use before allowing you access.
While the VW Golf Estate is still sold on the Continent, it’s no longer available here in the UK. That’s a shame, because while the Golf GTI never made the transition to a load-lugging body, the Golf R did, and it was a hugely practical performance car.
Its figures weren’t far off the hatchback’s with a 0-62mph time of 4.8 seconds only 0.2 seconds slower, while official fuel economy stayed the same. The estate’s trump card was the versatility of its 611-litre boot. You can pick up a used Mk8 Golf R estate from £30,000.
Head-to-head
On the road
The EV4 GT is a second slower than the Golf R from 0-62mph, but its instant power delivery means it still feels responsive; it’s at higher speeds where the acceleration tails off.
Unfortunately, you can feel that the Kia is 585kg heavier than the VW, although it does a decent job of reining in body roll in corners. It’s not as nimble as the Golf, and the Korean model’s adaptive dampers have a far narrower range of adjustment.
Tech highlights
Kia includes Virtual Gear Shift, which adds simulated six-speed ‘manual’ paddleshifts and a fake engine note. It’s a bit of a gimmick to help wean hot hatch fans off petrol power, but the set-up feels a little clunky in use.
The Golf’s different drive modes include Sport, Race and Nürburgring settings that harden the dampers and sharpen the steering and throttle. The latter two are well suited to B-road driving.
Price and running
A lower list price hands an advantage to the Golf R, but in every other category, the EV4 GT offers better value for money.
The luxury-car road tax threshold is lower for combustion-engined cars, so the VW’s VED costs more, while fuel bills will be steeper than they are for electricity. Company car users face Benefit-in-Kind bills on the Kia that are around a tenth of those for the VW.
Practicality
The Kia is larger overall than the VW, so it has more passenger space and a bigger boot, although the Golf isn’t far behind. The EV4’s powertrain layout means there isn’t any extra storage in the nose.
Large sports seats do eat into the cabin space in the back of the Golf, but there’s still good foot room beneath them. VW no longer offers a Golf R Estate if you are looking for more versatility.
Safety
The standard EV4 has a four-star Euro NCAP rating, but all UK cars come as standard with the DriveWise safety pack that adds a fifth star. The standard Golf was retested in 2025 and is also a five-star car.
Both cars make it easy to adjust the safety systems. The Golf has a main menu shortcut at the top of the screen, while the Kia has convenient controls on the multifunction steering wheel.
Ownership
While it’s a performance model, the EV4 GT still carries Kia’s seven year/100,000-mile warranty, compared with three years/60,000 miles for the Golf, although VW does offer insurance-based extended warranty cover if you want it.
Kia’s pre-paid servicing package should offer better value than VW’s scheme, helped in part by the lower maintenance that an electric powertrain needs.
Verdict
Winner: Volkswagen Golf R
Electrification is sanitising the new-car market, and the hot hatch sector in particular could really do with an injection of thrills to attract buyers. The Golf R’s potent petrol engine isn’t the most tuneful around, and the twin-clutch gearbox doesn’t give you the same connection as a manual, but these mechanical elements help it to feel more engaging than any of the EV4’s simulated electronics.
Add in the fact there’s less weight for the 2.0-litre engine to haul around, plus a chassis that has a broad range of ability, and the Golf R proves that there’s still life in the high- performance petrol hot hatchback formula.
Runner-up: Kia EV4 GT
While the Kia EV4 GT is a quick and competent EV, it doesn’t have the fun factor to put it ahead of the Golf R. It suits the GT badge well because it has accessible performance and everyday usability, and it’ll be a great option for those in need of a fun car with low running costs, but the weight of the battery blunts its agility.
We’re not sure the Virtual Gear Shift system is really worth the trouble, either. It feels like it’s been engineered to please petrol enthusiasts, but seems counterintuitive when there’s effortless acceleration available if you’re not using it. Overall, the EV4 GT is a good effort, but it doesn’t quite hit the mark.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|Kia EV4 GT
|VW Golf R Black Edition
|Price from/as tested
|£49,345/£49,345 (incl Grant)
|£45,670/£46,990
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|2x e-motors
|4cyl in-line/1,984cc
|Power/torque
|288bhp/468Nm
|328bhp/420Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed/4WD
|7-speed auto/4WD
|0-62mph/top speed
|5.6 seconds/105mph
|4.6 seconds/168mph
|Fuel tank/battery capacity
|NA/81.4kWh
|55 litres/NA
|Efficiency (on test/official)/CO2
|3.1 mi/kWh/NA/0g/km
|32.9/34.4mpg/186g/km
|Range (on test/official)
|252/313 miles
|398/NA miles
|Max DC charging
|128kW (10-80% in 31 mins)
|NA
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,450/2,820mm
|4,296/2,629mm
|Width/height
|1,860/1,495mm
|1,789/1,454mm
|Front door opening width/height
|715/1,000mm
|655/945mm
|Rear door opening width/height
|780/940mm
|890/960mm
|Rear kneeroom/headroom/elbow room
|695-910/955/1,500mm
|535-775/950/1,460mm
|Boot opening width/height/space (seats up)
|1,055/750mm/377 litres
|1,045/735mm/341 litres
|Boot length/width/lip height
|790/1,030/730mm
|745/930/670mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|2,060/400/1,500kg
|1,475/565/1,700kg
|Turning circle
|10.9 metres
|12.0 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|N/A
|£21,803/46.40%
|Depreciation
|N/A
|£25,187
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|41/£582/£200
|34/£605/£640
|Three-year service cost
|£390 (est)
|£552 (2yrs)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£394/£788
|£3,426/£6,852
|Fuel cost (10k miles)
|£848
|£2,294
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|7yrs (100,000)/1yr
|3yrs (60,000)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|25th
|26th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|84/85/77/78/ _ (2025)
|80/86/85/79/5 _ (2025)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|Yes/20 inches
|£580-£990/19 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/front & rear
|Front & rear/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Artificial suede & leather/no
|Cloth & artificial suede/no
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|Heat & vent/yes
|Yes/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.3 inches/12.3 inches
|12.9 inches/9.5 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Two-zone/no
|Three-zone/£1,255
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head up display
|Yes/yes
|Yes/£615
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Kia EV4 GT
The only option on the EV4 GT is metallic paint, and this can be added for no extra cost; it’s a £650 upgrade for the standard car. There’s no energy-saving heat pump available; it’s still only offered as an option on GT-Line S trim.
Volkswagen Golf R
You can easily bump up the price of the Golf R beyond that of the Kia by adding extras. DCC adaptive chassis control is a must have (£755), while Lapiz Blue is a £990 extra and Nappa leather is £2,145.
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