New Fiat mid-size SUV twins to launch assault on the Nissan Qashqai

Q: So far, there have been no four-wheel-drive models on the Smart Car platform. Does that mean there is no new Panda 4x4 in the plan?

A: “People only seemed to notice we built a Panda 4x4 when we stopped building it. It’s only three to four per cent of sales, so it’s very small. It is an important part of the image of Panda, and people love it – but there’s a difference between people loving it and buying it.

“The [new] Panda is designed for a particular purpose: practicality, functionality and roominess, with a contained price point and relevant tech. This said, [a Panda 4x4] is something we’re looking into. Will we do it for sure? No, but we are trying to find a solution. The question still remains of ‘will we actually sell any?’, which is key.”

Q: Can you fit a bigger battery in the new Panda?

A: “Not really, no. But what we are working on is the performance of our battery. Not bigger, but better. Obviously there will be new generations of batteries, and these will come with longer ranges and faster charging.”

Q: What else can you do with the Smart Car platform, then? Could you build the next 500 on it?

A: “We can go larger and wider, but we cannot go significantly smaller. The Italians would be vocal if we built 500 on Smart Car, but 600? Who knows?”

Q: What is the future of the 500, then?

A: “For me, the 500 is electric; we have a perfect car with the EV powertrain. Like everyone else, there was an idea that the world would go electric faster. We couldn’t imagine that Covid would happen, there would be a shortage of parts and that European buyers would turn their back on sustainable solutions.

“Not all markets have the same mandates, our DNA has an element of social relevance, so we have to fit and react to wherever we go. Which is why we made this decision to make the new 500 with a hybrid engine. But this is the final petrol-powered 500.”

