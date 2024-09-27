Leapmotor C10 review

Is the Leapmotor C10 a good car?

There is a plan for Stellantis dealerships to take on Leapmotor vehicles, although with no brand awareness in the UK it would be understandable if potential buyers are hesitant to follow the advice of the firm’s slogan and ‘take a leap’ on the new C10. Not that it’s a bad car. It beats some tough competition from well-established brands for range and technology, plus its generous cabin space really sets it apart. However, while it’s a comfortable and refined electric car, the driving dynamics aren’t amazing and the over-reliance on the touchscreen might annoy some people.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style SUV Powertrain 69.9kWh battery + 1x electric motor Safety N/A Warranty Up to eight years/100,000 miles

How much does the Leapmotor C10 cost?

One of two cars that will launch Leapmotor in the UK – the other being the tiny T03 EV – the C10 is a mid-sized, electric SUV that’s designed to take on the likes of the Volkswagen ID.4, Toyota bZ4X, Skoda Enyaq and the Nissan Ariya. At just over £36,000, it’s significantly cheaper than all of those cars, and Leapmotor is claiming that the C10 also comes with “industry-leading” electric technology.

Founded in 2015, Leapmotor has become a big player in the Chinese market – so much so that Stellantis bought a 20 per cent stake in the company. The two subsequently partnered to create Leapmotor International, which will be in charge of rolling out the T03 and C10 to the European market. Leapmotor International will make use of existing Stellantis dealership locations all around the UK, and if that’s not reassuring enough, the brand is keen to promote this affiliation on its website, where it proudly states “trusted sales and services by Stellantis” beneath the logo.