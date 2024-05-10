MG model blitz: new MG2 and MG ZS to lead brand's assault on the market

The MG3 hatchback kicks off a big year for MG, with at least four other new models arriving in the next 12 months. And that’s on top of the all-new small electric MG2 hatchback that’s likely to come by the end of 2025.

Prices have been announced for the Cyberster electric roadster. MG’s most powerful production car ever will cost from £54,995, with the top-spec dual-motor GT coming in at a fiver under £60k. That car will arrive in the coming months, quickly followed by a new HS mid-size SUV.

Initially available as a petrol or plug-in hybrid ahead of a regular hybrid coming early next year, the PHEV in particular is being tipped for big things.

“We’re going to disrupt the market with that car,” MG UK’s head of product and planning, David Allison, told Auto Express. It will have a larger battery than any competitor, with an official electric-only range of around 70 miles possible. This will give it company car appeal due to the tax benefits for cars with more than 69 miles of range – a target no mid-sized SUV hits.

Late this year, MG will also replace its big-selling ZS compact SUV, this time splitting the EV away from the petrol and hybrid versions. Instead of being an electric take on the regular model, MG is developing a bespoke SUV using the MG4’s underpinnings and giving the EV its own style.