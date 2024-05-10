Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
MG model blitz: new MG2 and MG ZS to lead brand's assault on the market

A new MG2, plus replacements for the ZS and HS are all expected to arrive by the end of 2025

by: Paul Barker
10 May 2024
MG ZS EV - front

The MG3 hatchback kicks off a big year for MG, with at least four other new models arriving in the next 12 months. And that’s on top of the all-new small electric MG2 hatchback that’s likely to come by the end of 2025.

Prices have been announced for the Cyberster electric roadster. MG’s most powerful production car ever will cost from £54,995, with the top-spec dual-motor GT coming in at a fiver under £60k. That car will arrive in the coming months, quickly followed by a new HS mid-size SUV.

Initially available as a petrol or plug-in hybrid ahead of a regular hybrid coming early next year, the PHEV in particular is being tipped for big things.

“We’re going to disrupt the market with that car,” MG UK’s head of product and planning, David Allison, told Auto Express. It will have a larger battery than any competitor, with an official electric-only range of around 70 miles possible. This will give it company car appeal due to the tax benefits for cars with more than 69 miles of range – a target no mid-sized SUV hits.

MG2 - front (watermarked)

Late this year, MG will also replace its big-selling ZS compact SUV, this time splitting the EV away from the petrol and hybrid versions. Instead of being an electric take on the regular model, MG is developing a bespoke SUV using the MG4’s underpinnings and giving the EV its own style.

Development HS and ZS cars are currently running out of MG’s UK engineering site at Longbridge, working on tailoring the technology and safety systems for our market.

And the MG3 itself will round off this new model wave that it kicked off, with the arrival of a new petrol-powered entry version. Expected to bring the starting price down to around £16,000, it’ll drop the hybrid tech to leave a 1.5-litre petrol supermini that’s cheaper, but less efficient. “The MG3 was conceived as a hybrid, but the dealers said if we could do a manual petrol model, they would like that,” Allison said. “And the factory said yes.

“I hope that people buy into the hybrid tech, but there will be the kind of person that wants to be the first owner and wants the seven-year warranty.”

The MG2, as revealed by Auto Express earlier this year, will be one of a new breed of affordable small electric cars, rivalling the Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3, as well as the Volkswagen ID.2. “It feels like the natural place for EVs to go, particularly from an affordability point of view,” concluded Allison.

  • Cars
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

